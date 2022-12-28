BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony girls basketball team dug themselves a hole early, and couldn’t claw their way out of it, losing 49-29 at home to Mount Mansfield on Tuesday night.
Mount Mansfield’s Allison Fullem was a problem at both ends of the floor for the Patriots. The senior forward was a terror on the boards all night, and proved very skilled with the ball in her hands for a front court player, as well, on her way to rolling up 20 points.
“She can do it all. She can score at three levels. We knew that coming in,” said Patriots coach Daemond Carter. “She's going to know where her spots are, and her teammates know how to get it to her as fast. You got to do your work early and mess up that timing, and unfortunately, we didn't do it enough tonight.”
Cherise Shamp added 10 points for the Cougars, as well.
The Patriots were off to a solid start with a couple of stops at the defensive end of the floor, and Madisyn Crossman (team-high 10 points) knocked down a three to put them up 5-3 early.
However, the turnover bug hit the Patriots, Fullem found her rhythm, and the Cougars closed the first quarter on a 16-0 run that largely proved to be the difference in an otherwise evenly-matched game.
The second quarter looked like it would be more of the same, as the Cougars went on another run of 11-0, but this time the Patriots battled back. Sophomore point guard Madisyn Moore (9 points, 3-4 from three-point range) knocked down a couple of shots from downtown that generated some momentum and had the Patriots still in striking distance at the half, down 32-19.
In the third, the MMU offense went a bit cold, but the Patriots weren’t able to take advantage, as the Cougars’ size and length proved difficult to overcome. The Patriots were stout at the defensive end of the floor, themselves, though.
Junior Alle George was particularly scrappy, only chipping in four points but making contributions all night fighting for rebounds and recording several steals.
“[Allie] does her thing. She’s handled her role really well,” Carter said. “They all are buying in here.”
Trailing 41-26 headed into the fourth, the Patriots weren’t able to generate much offensively, notching just three points in the final period.
Carter was very positive following the game, though, and sees plenty of potential for his young roster that features nine sophomores.
“It’s a long season,” he said. “I’m glad we’ve been able to play these tough teams first, that’ll get us conditioned and prepared for our conference schedule.”
The Patriots fall to 1-4 on the year. They’ll be at Burlington Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Mount Mansfield improves to 3-2. Their next game is also Thursday on the road at Colchester.