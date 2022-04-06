BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony girls lacrosse team showed flashes of potential in its season-opening 17-9 loss against Mount Greylock on Wednesday.
As a young squad, the Patriots are using the early part of the season to figure out their identity and what works for them. Along with rostering 10 freshmen, MAU also has a first-year coach in Alyssa Trudel.
The Patriots were competitive, holding a lead in the opening minutes of the contest. Greylock took the lead nine minutes into the first half and slowly separated themselves from the Patriots. A goal in the final five seconds of the first half from Ainsley Abel extended the visitors’ lead to 7-4 by halftime.
The Patriots are looking to build on Wednesday’s effort as the season progresses. One aspect they hope remains the same is the production from junior midfielder Elyse Altland.
Altland scored a team-high 4 goals for the Patriots and posed a threat every time she approached the net. Altland used shifty moves to get by Greylock defenders and put the Patriots on the scoreboard.
Alexis Harrington was a nice compliment to Altland. Harrington did most of her work inside the eight, scoring two goals in a two-minute span late in the second half. Both goals came after refs stopped the action and Harrington charged toward Greylock’s Christy Rech protecting the net.
Trudel is confident that with time, MAU’s offense will develop a natural flow.
“We've got some really talented returning upperclassmen who have been our scoring powerhouses, both with Alexis Harrington and Elyse Altland. But also, we've got a really dynamic group. So once we get a little more settled with our chemistry, we've got seven girls down there that all can score.”
MAU struck first, scoring 39 seconds into the contest on a nice move from Alicia Harrington. Altland scored her first goal of the season a minute later on a feed from Roey Rella-Neill to extend the Patriots’ lead to 2-0 in the opening minutes.
That’s when Greylock started to assert its offense, especially junior midfielders Sarah Polumbo and Abel.
Aside from the visitors first goal of the half which was scored by Zoe Armet at the 22:45 mark, the remaining six scores by Greylock were either assisted or scored by Polumbo or Abel. With exactly 16 minutes remaining in the first half Polumbo found Tess Leveque in front of the net and Leveque got one past MAU goalie Taylor Lampron. That marked the fourth Greylock goal of the half, and gave the visitors a lead they would not surrender.
In total, Polumbo scored 4 times and added 3 assists to her stat line while Abel added five goals.
Midway through the second half and with Greylock separating itself from MAU, Polumbo delivered a pass to Abel who screened the MAU goalie and fired a shot into the back of the net. That extended the visitors lead to 14-6.
Three minutes prior, MAU’s Ava Elmer made the play of the day. She fought through multiple defenders as she made her way toward the Greylock net. Moving right to left, she flung an over-the-shoulder shot into the net for a goal.
The Greylock offense used cuts and motion to its advantage throughout. At times, there were communication lapses for the Patriots on the defensive side of the field. Despite that, Lampron had a fantastic game protecting the cage for the Patriots, totaling 10 saves in her varsity debut as a freshman.
“Taylor's doing a great job in the cage for us. And again, this is her first game on a varsity level.”
Trudel believes the early season communication lapses will work themselves out with time and as the Patriots continue to learn how to play together as a team. Overall, the first-year coach was pleased with how the season started after a short preseason that included the flu making its way throughout the locker room.
“I couldn't be proud of how we came out to play. This has really been our first true contest and I really think with a very young squad, half of them are freshmen, we showed up in a really great way. I'm really proud.”
The Patriots fall to 0-1 on the season and look to secure their first win of the season Monday at 4:30 p.m. at home against Middlebury.