MAU's Carter Thompson looks to make a pass during a Feb. 20 home game against Brattleboro. Thompson scored 13 points in Tuesday's playdown loss to No. 5 South Burlington.

 Banner file photo
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Mount Anthony’s season reached its conclusion Tuesday night as No. 5 South Burlington held on for a 55-43 win over the No. 12 Patriots in a Division I boys basketball playdown match.

The Wolves survived by outscoring the Patriots 9-4 over a four-minute sequence near the end of regulation. Carter Thompson led all MAU players with 13 points, followed by Shemar Sookdar’s 11-point night.

Teegan Gauthier led all players with his 20 points. Ryan Sweet (12) and Deng Aguek (11) also reached double digits for South Burlington.

The Wolves jumped out to a 19-10 after one quarter of action, but MAU was able to knot the game at 27 by halftime. South Burlington won the third quarter 11-8 to take a one possession lead into the fourth quarter, where it was able to hold on for the victory.

MAU finishes its season at 6-15, while South Burlington advances to the D-I quarterfinals against Bellows Falls Academy St. Albans.

