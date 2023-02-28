SOUTH BURLINGTON — Mount Anthony’s season reached its conclusion Tuesday night as No. 5 South Burlington held on for a 55-43 win over the No. 12 Patriots in a Division I boys basketball playdown match.
The Wolves survived by outscoring the Patriots 9-4 over a four-minute sequence near the end of regulation. Carter Thompson led all MAU players with 13 points, followed by Shemar Sookdar’s 11-point night.
Teegan Gauthier led all players with his 20 points. Ryan Sweet (12) and Deng Aguek (11) also reached double digits for South Burlington.
The Wolves jumped out to a 19-10 after one quarter of action, but MAU was able to knot the game at 27 by halftime. South Burlington won the third quarter 11-8 to take a one possession lead into the fourth quarter, where it was able to hold on for the victory.
MAU finishes its season at 6-15, while South Burlington advances to the D-I quarterfinals against Bellows Falls Academy St. Albans.