BENNINGTON — Essex defender Breya Montague placed the ball near the Mount Anthony net in the opening two minutes of Tuesday’s girls soccer Division I playdown, looking to make a pass to a teammate near the net.
Instead, the ball took a bounce toward the Patriots net and keeper Maya Davis moved up to play the ball. A second bounce was misread by the MAU goalie, sailing over her head and into the empty net, giving the Hornets a 1-0 advantage early.
It was that kind of night for the Patriots, who saw their season come to a close with a 5-0 loss.
Sarah Hall added to the lead two minutes later, setting the tone for the remaining 75 minutes of the contest.
The Patriots continued to fight, just missing on a pair of solid scoring opportunities.
In the 32nd minute of the first half Roey Rella-Neill fed a pass to Elyse Altland, who beat the defense and stepped toward Essex goaltender Madi Jordan. As Altland set to shoot, Jordan played up and made a diving save to keep MAU scoreless.
Five minutes later, Emily Tibbetts nearly put MAU on the board again. She received a pass that beat all but one Essex defender near the net on the left sideline. Tibbetts faked like she was playing the ball back to the middle with just one Hornet to beat, and juked to the left side leaving the freshmen with a clear shot on goal. Tibbetts’ kick was on target, but had a little too much power and it sailed just over the crossbar.
MAU managed 10 shots on the night, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Hall padded the Essex lead to 3-0 with just 13.2 seconds remaining in the first half, receiving a pass from Josie Smith. The last second score instantly halted any MAU momentum heading into the final 40 minutes. Emily Fallon and Courtney Frank each added a goal in the second half to build the lead to 5-0.
While it’s not the result the Patriots were looking for, their head coach was impressed with the season as a whole.
“I think they should definitely keep their heads held high,” said MAU head coach Molly Madore. “Earning a home playoff game is huge for us, especially because we didn’t earn one last year. “
The Patriots were extremely young this season, with multiple freshmen holding starting positions between Ella Palisano at center back, Tanis White playing wing and Emily Tibbetts playing up top at forward. Madore wants her girls to use this season as a building block for seasons to come.
“The freshmen really saw what it’s like to get varsity minutes and varsity starting time and I think that’s really going to help send the momentum forward,” Madore said. “We have a lot of young players coming in next year, so I only hope it builds from here.”
Six seniors: Elyse Altland, McKenna Brighton, Madisyn Crossman, Grace Kobelia and Sophie Sausville, played their final game for MAU.
Essex advances to face No. 1 Champlain Valley in the quarterfinal round.