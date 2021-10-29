BENNINGTON — If Friday’s Division I boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Mount Anthony and No. 5 Burlington was five minutes longer, Patriots coach Mike Molloy believes his team would be the one advancing to the next round.
Instead, the clock hit zeros and the final score read Burlington 3, MAU 2, ending a fantastic nine-game Patriot winning streak and MAU’s championship aspirations.
The Seahorses survived a relentless late push from MAU as the Patriots fought for the opportunity to extend their season.
Burlington scored twice in the opening 15 minutes to jump out to its 2-0 advantage.
Jonathan Ashimwe got the scoring started by placing a corner kick right in front of the net. Fellow Seahorse Karl Daly did the rest, heading it in with 29:28 to play in the half.
Burlington scored four minutes later on a kick off the foot of Gonzalaiz Arakaza, assisted by Nolan Simon.
That’s when MAU started to push back.
Although the Patriots didn’t score for the remainder of the half, their play improved and Molloy believes their confidence level did, as well. That set up improved play in the last 40 minutes.
“In the second half, I thought we just took it to them,” he said.
The Patriots outshot Burlington by a 9-2 margin in the second half.
Silas Rella-Neill provided MAU with a spark it was desperately searching for with 26:16 left to play. The junior trotted to the corner flag and bent the ball over Burlington keeper Liam Hand for a highlight-reel goal. The score energized MAU momentarily, bringing it to a 2-1 game.
It appeared as though MAU had an opportunity to even the score and make it a new ballgame. Instead, Burlington quickly responded with a goal of its own.
The Seahorses were awarded a direct kick after a MAU foul. This time, it was Arakaza setting up Simon on a header for the score and Burlington answered with its own goal just 90 seconds later.
That sort of sudden change in momentum can easily lead to players putting their heads down and feeling defeated. Not this MAU team.
“It’s this resiliency, (from) this senior class,” Molloy said.
Cam Cummings, Jordan Gardner, Tristan Gardner, Ayden Parizo and Nate Potter played all four years of varsity soccer. They have been in a lot of games, and that veteran leadership allowed MAU to stay collected and battle back.
With 6:08 left on the clock and MAU facing a 3-1 deficit, Jake Tibbetts placed a through ball in the direction of a sprinting Potter heading toward the Seahorses’ net. Burlington’s keeper beat Potter to the ball, but he was unable to secure it as he dove. Potter never gave up on the play, and placed the ball into the open net, once again making it a one-score game.
The play continued on Burlington’s side of the field over the final six minutes, but MAU couldn’t come up with the equalizer to send the game to overtime.
“It’s not for lack of effort,” Molloy said.
Molloy believes this year’s senior class has brought the program closer to its goals.
“The goal of the program is to get to the state championship game, and I think we’ve got the nucleus that was set by these seniors,” Molloy said.
“I’ll remember this group, the nine game winning streak, the work that they put in,”Molloy said. “This was probably one of the more memorable teams that I’ve had. Winning was secondary because we were having such a good time and working together. “