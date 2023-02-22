Mount Anthony’s season came to an end Tuesday night in Essex, as the No. 13 Patriots lost to the No. 4 Hornets 65-35 in the playdown round of the Division I playoffs.
Breya Montague led all scorers with 18 points for Essex, while Alexa Rabidoux scored 10. The Hornets connected on 12 3-pointers, including 8 in the first half as MAU protected the paint. Montague splashed home four triples herself.
Madi Moore led the way with 11 points for MAU, while Alle George scored 9.
The loss brought an end to a strong late season push for the Patriots. Following their loss at Burr and Burton on Feb. 7, MAU fell to 3-13 overall and needed to win three of its final four games to qualify for the playoffs.
“We kind of put ourselves in a situation where we knew we had to win the last three out of four,” said MAU coach Daemond Carter. The Patriots did just that over the final two weeks of the season.
They got back on track Feb. 10 with a 43-35 victory over a scrappy Division II Springfield team. Moore hit a clutch 3-pointer with around a minute left in that game that gave the Patriots a five point lead. Carter called the victory over the Cosmos “a battle.”
That started the late season push that carried MAU to the playoffs. Carter said the team’s defensive philosophy switched toward the tail end of the season. The change resulted in more of a focus of protecting the paint and forcing teams to beat them from the perimeter.
Next up was a rematch with Southern Vermont League rival Brattleboro on Feb. 14, who bested MAU 46-41 back on Jan. 31
The Patriots exacted their revenge with a thrilling 42-40 overtime win on senior night. MAU trailed by four with around 90 seconds to go, and was able to string together a pair of stops defensively and a pair of baskets to force the game into an extra period.
The next night, MAU punched its ticket to the playoffs with a 50-28 win over Twinfield/Cabot.
“It was an emotional night the night before, and then we [had to] get our engine back revved up,” Carter said.
The celebration was minimal as Eva Cross suffered a concussion during the game.
“That’s one of our hearts and souls of the team,” Carter said of Cross. “So with one of our buddies going down, it kind of put a damper on it.”
MAU finished its regular season at Rutland on Feb. 17, with Rutland grabbing the 47-25 victory on its senior night. Carter said that game provided an opportunity to face a team that was a little bit faster, a little quicker and one with a little more knowledge of the game. He embraces those opportunities for his young team, and hopes to grow with the majority of the roster coming back next winter.
“My favorite part of the year is basketball season, but my next favorite is the offseason,” Carter said. “A lot of these girls are moving on to next sports, but for the ones that aren’t, get out and dribble a basketball every day –just get 1 percent better every day and you will never know what that leads to next season.”
In Carter’s first year running the program, he put an emphasis on the mental health of the players. He had an open door policy and said he’s proud of how his players are maturing into young adults.
“I hope they’re able to carry those traits into the next chapter of their lives,” Carter said. “I’m really proud of the girls, they’re high school kids, they’re still learning who they are – they’re figuring it out, and I’m proud of them.”
MAU loses three seniors: Madisyn Crossman, Sophie Sausville and Grace Kobelia.
Essex will host No. 5 Burr and Burton for a Division I quarterfinal game Friday at 7 p.m.