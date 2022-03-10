BOSTON — While Mount Anthony track continues to test itself more than a month after the Vermont state championship meet, only those who reach the highest level remain in competition.
Last weekend, that meant six Patriots hitting the road and participating in the New England Regional Tournament at the Reggie Lewis Center.
This weekend, one Patriot has the honor to represent his school at Nationals in New York City. Isaiah Brunache has earned that right with his record-setting performances this winter.
In Boston, Brunache placed 4th in the shot put, hurling it 57 feet and 7 inches. It’s Brunache’s best mark since the Frank DeMasi Utica Invitation on Jan. 23, when the MAU senior broke the school and Vermont record with a hurl of 58’10”.
Brunache will compete in both the weight throw and shot put over the weekend, reaching the highest level in the sport and competing against the best in the country. MAU coach Paul Redding said the senior thrower will need to break his PR and reach 60’ for a chance to compete this weekend, and is confident in Brunache’s ability to do so.
As for MAU as a whole, the team looks at every competition as an opportunity to get better. That’s exactly what they did in Boston.
As the saying goes: numbers never lie and a quick glance at MAU’s results show the dedication the athletes continue to put
The 4x200 meter relay of David Wellspeak, Brooks Robson, Tre’Vaugh Barboza and Andrew Ponessi shaved 3 seconds off its time, finishing in 1 minute and 40.12 seconds.
Ponessi also clocked a PR in the 300m dash, finishing in 37.29 seconds, shaving a half a second off his time at his most recent meet on Feb. 26. He also ran the 55m dash, clocking in at 6.77 seconds.
Robson had a solid long jump of 19’3.5”.
Morgan Washburn stayed consistent in the shot put, tossing it 27’ 5.5”.
The winter track season officially wraps up this weekend, ending a successful season that saw plenty of Patriot PRs. Redding said he will push back the start of the outdoor track season by a week to March 28, allowing his athletes some time to recover.
“We had a great trip down to Boston, lots of laughs in the car, but I think they’re getting to the point where their bodies are a little spent.”