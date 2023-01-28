FAIR HAVEN — Mount Anthony girls basketball was on fire to start Friday’s game at Fair Haven. The Patriots connected on five 3-pointers in the first half, helping them take a 22-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
MAU wasn’t able to recreate that performance in the second half, however, ultimately losing 47-29.
The Patriots were limited to just one made field goal and four makes from the foul line over the final two quarters as the Slaters’ defense asserted its dominance over the closing 16 minutes of action.
Brittney Love started to heat up herself. The Fair Haven guard finished with a team-high 15 points, one less than MAU’s Mad Moore.
Madisyn Crossman (6) was the only other Patriot to score more than 3 points.
MAU (2-11) remains on the road for its next contest. The Patriots will travel to Brattleboro Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a Southern Vermont League game.