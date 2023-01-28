MAU BBA girls basketball 1/24/2023 (copy)

Mount Anthony's Abby Sekora splits a pair of Burr and Burton defenders during Tuesday's game inside Kates Gym.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

FAIR HAVEN — Mount Anthony girls basketball was on fire to start Friday’s game at Fair Haven. The Patriots connected on five 3-pointers in the first half, helping them take a 22-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.

MAU wasn’t able to recreate that performance in the second half, however, ultimately losing 47-29.

The Patriots were limited to just one made field goal and four makes from the foul line over the final two quarters as the Slaters’ defense asserted its dominance over the closing 16 minutes of action.

Brittney Love started to heat up herself. The Fair Haven guard finished with a team-high 15 points, one less than MAU’s Mad Moore.

Madisyn Crossman (6) was the only other Patriot to score more than 3 points.

MAU (2-11) remains on the road for its next contest. The Patriots will travel to Brattleboro Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a Southern Vermont League game.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.