SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The Mount Anthony indoor track team set a solid foundation for their winter season during Saturday’s first meet at Union College, with a handful of Patriots carving out top-10 finishes in the 13-school meet.
MAU freshmen Ella Palisano brought home the win in the girls high jump with her mark of 4 feet, 10 inches. Palisano split first-place in the event with Albany Academy junior Lucie Frazier.
The Patriots freshman was also one part of the impressive 4x200 meter relay team, which finished in a tie for third place with their time of 2:08.8. Gianna Farry, Tiffany Carey and Alexa Sprague rounded out the MAU relay team, who posted a faster time than eight other schools.
Sprague rounded out her impressive meet with a third place finish (27 feet, 4 inches) in the shot put. Carey (23’ 3”), took 10th.
The Patriots freshmen 4x200 relay team also impressed with its third place finish. Riley Lampron, Mattison Barrett, Claire Rivers and Madison Brimmer combined for a time of 2:21.9, eight seconds off the mark of the winning time set by Averill Park.
Brimmer also took eighth place in the 45 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 7.2 seconds.
On the boys side, Thomas Scheetz earned seventh in the 1600 meter race with his time of 5:08.1.
MAU returns to Union College for another meet Saturday.