MAU Indoor track (copy)

Mount Anthony track athletes practice handing off the baton during a December practice. Ella Palisano placed inside the top-10 in all four of her events during Saturday's meet at the University of Vermont.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Mount Anthony indoor track and field girls team left Burlington with a sixth place finish this past weekend, scoring 33.5 team points.

Ella Palisano continued to lead the Patriots. Despite being just a freshman, she proved she can compete with anyone across the state by etching four top-10 finishes during Saturday’s Vermont Indoor Track Association meet at the University of Vermont.

Palisano earned fourth in the 300 meters, crossing the finish line in 44.44 seconds. The MAU athlete also took sixth in the high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 3.25 inches. A week prior at another UVM meet, Palisano tied the school high jump record with a leap of 5’1”.

The talented freshman rounded out her meet with a seventh place finish in the 55 meter hurdles (10.93 seconds) and 10th in the 55 meter dash (8.05 seconds).

The MAU 4x200 relay team had a strong showing, earning fifth out of 11 competing schools. The Patriots unit consisting of Gianna Farry, Tiffany Carey, Alexa Sprague and Abby Hodges crossed the finish line in 2:08.98.

Sprague also took fourth in the shot put with a toss of 28’ 10.75”

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

BBA’s Amelia Meier finished with a pair of top-10 finishes in Burlington, as well. She grabbed fourth in the 600 meter race, finishing in 1:51.43 seconds, 10 seconds off the winning pace of Champlain Valley’s Grace McNally. In the 300, Maier placed seventh with a time of 47.09.

The BBA girls finished in 10th as a team

BOYS RESULTSThe Patriots finished 12th out of 19 schools, accumulating 24 points. Thomas Scheetz grabbed the highest placement, taking third in the 1500 meter race with his time of 4:39.76, nine seconds off the pace of winner Daniel Knight of CVU.

Scheetz also placed fourth in the 3000 meter (9:49.83), 31 seconds slower than the winning time set by Essex’s Luke Miklus.

BBA sprinter Ben Dossette raced to a second-place finish in the 60 meter dash with his time of 6.89, just .02 seconds off from the winning time set by Burlington’s Ahmed Diawara. Dossette also placed sixth (39.21) in a crowded 300 meters bracket, with 53 total runners.

The Bulldogs finished in 14th place with 18 team points.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.