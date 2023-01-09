The Mount Anthony indoor track and field girls team left Burlington with a sixth place finish this past weekend, scoring 33.5 team points.
Ella Palisano continued to lead the Patriots. Despite being just a freshman, she proved she can compete with anyone across the state by etching four top-10 finishes during Saturday’s Vermont Indoor Track Association meet at the University of Vermont.
Palisano earned fourth in the 300 meters, crossing the finish line in 44.44 seconds. The MAU athlete also took sixth in the high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 3.25 inches. A week prior at another UVM meet, Palisano tied the school high jump record with a leap of 5’1”.
The talented freshman rounded out her meet with a seventh place finish in the 55 meter hurdles (10.93 seconds) and 10th in the 55 meter dash (8.05 seconds).
The MAU 4x200 relay team had a strong showing, earning fifth out of 11 competing schools. The Patriots unit consisting of Gianna Farry, Tiffany Carey, Alexa Sprague and Abby Hodges crossed the finish line in 2:08.98.
Sprague also took fourth in the shot put with a toss of 28’ 10.75”
BBA’s Amelia Meier finished with a pair of top-10 finishes in Burlington, as well. She grabbed fourth in the 600 meter race, finishing in 1:51.43 seconds, 10 seconds off the winning pace of Champlain Valley’s Grace McNally. In the 300, Maier placed seventh with a time of 47.09.
The BBA girls finished in 10th as a team
BOYS RESULTSThe Patriots finished 12th out of 19 schools, accumulating 24 points. Thomas Scheetz grabbed the highest placement, taking third in the 1500 meter race with his time of 4:39.76, nine seconds off the pace of winner Daniel Knight of CVU.
Scheetz also placed fourth in the 3000 meter (9:49.83), 31 seconds slower than the winning time set by Essex’s Luke Miklus.
BBA sprinter Ben Dossette raced to a second-place finish in the 60 meter dash with his time of 6.89, just .02 seconds off from the winning time set by Burlington’s Ahmed Diawara. Dossette also placed sixth (39.21) in a crowded 300 meters bracket, with 53 total runners.
The Bulldogs finished in 14th place with 18 team points.