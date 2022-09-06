NORTHFIELD — The wins keep stacking up for Mount Anthony football coach Chad Gordon.
On Friday night, the Patriots defeated week one opponent Colchester 47-20. On Tuesday, the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation named Gordon as head coach in the North-South senior all star football game, which will be played Nov. 20 at Norwich University’s Sabine Field.
Gordon will guide the Southern all-stars against the Northern team, led by Mount Abraham coach Jeff Stein.
The North-South game features 88 seniors from all high school football programs throughout the state.
Proceeds from the game help fund the foundations scholarship and grant programs which help football programs of all levels around the state. Each spring the foundation holds a banquet celebrating scholar athletes from across the state, including six scholarships.
Last year, Burr and Burton’s Will Addington was among the scholarship recipients.
Players are named to the all-star teams through head coach nominations. The selected players will be notified during the first week of November.
The South team practices will be held at Rutland High School on Nov. 13, Nov. 15, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 20.
The game had been hosted by Castleton University since 2016. The federation hopes to alternate the game between Middlebury College, Castleton and Norwich.
The South defeated the North 39-35 in the 2021 contest.