HINESBURG — Champions have a way of reaching a new level when adversity is at its peak; Mount Anthony’s Hayden Gaudette is — and always has been — a champion on the mat.
In many ways, the senior’s wrestling career exemplifies the MAU program as a whole: relentless work ethic, calm under pressure and of course, plenty of winning.
On Sunday at Champlain Valley Union High School, MAU’s national-record streak of 32 consecutive state championships was in serious jeopardy. With five matches remaining in the tournament, Spaulding had an opportunity to become the first team not named MAU to hoist the trophy since 1988.
Gaudette had something to say about that.
Heading into his 220 pound championship bout against Otter Valley’s Sam Martin, MAU could clinch its 33rd straight title with a major-decision victory.
Gaudette controlled the match throughout, scoring eight points to Martin’s one over the first five minutes.
In the winding seconds of the match, Gaudette needed a single point to power MAU to victory. He did one better, getting on top of Martin and securing the pin in the final second.
“The feeling of knowing that I can put the team on my back and carry them to the 33rd straight title … It's just amazing,” Gaudette said.
And at that moment the Patriot senior jumped up and embraced the MAU faithful who erupted in applause and, perhaps, let out a sigh of relief 32 years in the making.
Put MAU coach Brian Coon in that category.
“That was, ahh, I could breathe finally for the first time in a while.”
It was as tense an atmosphere in recent memory. The Patriots finished with 217.5 team points to Spaulding’s 212 when it was all said and done, the smallest margin of victory for an MAU team at this stage since the 1991 state tournament.
MAU trailed Spaulding by 6.5 at the conclusion of the championship semifinals, the first time the program has faced a deficit that late in the tournament since 2009. The threat of being dethroned was real.
And not to anyone’s surprise, Coon and the Patriots knew they were in for a tough test.
Spaulding turned heads by defeating MAU in a dual-meet in Essex on Feb. 12, the first time MAU lost an in-state dual meet since the state title streak began.
“Spaulding has a great team. There were a lot of back-and-forth matches in that meet,” Coon said. “We were able to reverse a couple of those matches here which helped us win the tournament.”
Kyle Hurley is another major reason MAU’s winning streak lives on. The senior won the 145 pound individual championship in a 5-0 decision over Essex’s Noah Powell.
Hurley had to overcome an electric Essex crowd in the opening minute. In the previous match, the first of all championship bouts, the Hornetes’ Oliver Orvis defeated MAU’s Aaron Johnson in a 5-3 decision.
That atmosphere flowed right into the next match, but the MAU senior stayed poised and patient, attacking when given the opportunity — the first of which came with four seconds left in the first period. Hurley pounced at Powell and broke the 0-0 score with a takedown.
That two-point edge allowed Hurley to be more free in the closing four minutes, and the Patriot swung the momentum back in his team’s favor with the win.
The MAU senior said the Patriots have become a family throughout the grind of the season, and especially in the past two weeks leading up to the state tournament. Having his teammates right next to him watching gave him a little extra motivation.
“That's what this team is. We've worked so hard. Being there for each other at the mat, no matter whether we're losing or winning, it just motivates you more.”
Coon knew his senior would be ready no matter the circumstances.
“Kyle has worked so hard that he believes in those abilities. He’s a senior and he’s used to the crowd. I just think he was prepared for the moment.”
Hurley and Gaudette rounded out the individual champions for MAU. Spaulding had five champions on its squad.
So how did MAU overcome a deficit at the conclusion of the championship semifinal round while not having the most individual champions? The consolation rounds played a huge part.
“That round won the tournament for us, honestly,” Coon said.
Spaulding entered the round with 170 points to MAU’s 163.5.
It started with Connor Bell pinning his opponent in the first match of the round. MAU followed Bell’s lead.
Next up, Alex Perez faced off against Fair Haven’s Lincoln Wilcox. The two had seen each other a few times throughout the season, with Wilcox taking three victories. Perez flipped the script with his 13-5 win, scoring four points for MAU with the major-decision victory.
In the 132 weight class, it was Sam Blackman’s turn to exact revenge. Spaulding’s Elias Kalat got the better of the MAU two weeks prior, but in the battle for third-place in the state Blackman secured the win (5-1) by decision.
And with those three 3rd place finishes, MAU built a 19 point cushion heading into the final round.
Along with Johnson, Landon and Logan Davis also placed second for the Patriots. Both matches followed Gaudette’s title-clinching win.
This weekend’s tournament provided the thrill that tends to be missing when one team dominates. Coon believes the days of blowout wins at the state level are over, and he’s happy about it.
“Wrestling’s one of those sports where it’s not who has the best athletes, it’s about who does the most work. That’s what it really comes down to,” he said. “And honestly, that's why it was so close because they do the work. They travel outside the state, they go see the best competition so that when the competition gets hard, they're used to it. I think Essex does the same thing, and I think Otter Valley and Colchester are all coming. And I think it's good for the sport too, because everybody wants to see this.”
What the Mount Anthony fans who made the 2 and a half hour journey north wanted to see was another state title, and for the 33rd straight season, that wish was granted.
