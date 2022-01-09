WRESTLING

Mount Anthony won the MAU tournament on Saturday. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CATAMOUNT WRESTLING CLUB ON FACEBOOK
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony wrestling hosted the MAU tournament over the weekend. The hosts came away victorious.

Hayden Gaudette reached a career milestone, winning his 100th match as a Patriot. He was one of seven individual champions for MAU, claiming victory in the 220 pound weight class.

Logan Davis (113), Sam Blackman (132), Landon Davis (138), Kyle Hurley (145), Shawn Gassaway (160) and Aaron Johnson (182) were individual champions in their respective weight classes, helping seal the MAU victory.

Alex Perez (120) and Alex Brown (126) both finished second for MAU.

Spencer Boucher, Taylor Salmon, Kyle Calef, Brent Calef, Carter King, Carson Herzfeld and Vance Kolbelia also competed for MAU.

The Patriots return to the mat Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a home meet.

