BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony wrestling has the longest active state championship streak in the nation - regardless of sport. The Patriots 33 straight Vermont state championships tell the story of how the Bennington school has dominated the sport unlike any other high school program.
The pursuit for number 34 will include a slight change, as longtime assistant coach Frank Gaudette has stepped up to head coach this winter, the role Brian Coon has occupied since 2017.
Coon approached MAU Athletic Director Paul Reif in late October “asking for a leave of absence” according to Reif, who honored the request.
Coon said he felt “burnt out” by the end of last season.
“I didn’t feel like I could have given my all [this year],” Coon said. “In Bennington, it’s a full-time job on top of another full time job.” Coon mentioned wanting to spend more time with his children, including a baby who was born during last year’s wrestling season.
Coon said he’d be open to coaching again in the future if the opportunity is still there, and expressed full confidence in Gaudette and the rest of the MAU coaching staff.
Coon and Gaudette both reside from the Scott Legacy coaching tree, the man responsible for the first 26 titles in the current streak. Now Gaudette, an assistant with MAU since 2003, has his turn at leading the program after Reif asked him to fill the role. The other assistant coaches remain intact. Corey Greene and John Bushee have been with the program for years. That stability is making the coaching change a whole lot easier.
“It’s kind of an even transition,” Gaudette said.
The pride with MAU wrestling remains as strong as ever. Former state champion wrestlers Sam Wilkins, Scott Legacy Jr. and Hayden Gaudette attended Thursday’s MAU practice, helping the next generation of state champion hopefuls.
Coach Gaudette said he’s approaching the program like it’s a business this winter.
“I’m running everything, Corey’s teaching the moves, [volunteer coach] Scott Frost is helping. John Bushee is here, it’s been great having him and that old-school mentality.”
Bushee is another embodiment of the pride and togetherness within the MAU wrestling community. He was one of three state champions during the 1989 season, the season that began the record-breaking title streak which stands to this day. Bushee also became Legacy’s first New England champion that year.
Gaudette was one of the many kids who looked up to Bushee during what turned out to be the foundational years of the MAU dynasty.
“I remember when I was in middle school, John was a senior. That was kind of cool [to watch],” Gaudette said.
On to 2022
MAU is coming off one of its closest scares to the streak, edging Spaulding by just 5.5 points at the state meet in February. That margin of victory is the smallest for the Patriots since year three of the dynasty, all the way back in 1991.
This year it appears another school will challenge MAU for the title. Green Mountain Grappling, a Facebook group that focuses on wrestling throughout Vermont, wrote that Colchester is vying for the top-spot.
“Colchester winning back-to-back tournaments has shown they could be number one,” the post, which has been printed out and taped to the wall inside the MAU practice room, reads. “However, until the defending champs are beach going head-to-head GMG has to give Mt. Anthony the nod.”
The first portion of that quote has been underlined by the MAU wrestlers to serve as motivation as they train.
“To be the man, you gotta beat the man,” Gaudette said.
Two integral parts to MAU’s roster this year are captains Aaron Johnson and Alex Perez, returning wrestlers on what is a young team.
Johnson finished third in the 182-pound weight class last year, while Perez took third in 120. Along with performing against their competition, the MAU captains will look to lead a group of seven freshmen who were inserted into the Patriots’ lineup in a dual meet against Springfield on Dec. DATE
“Duncan Harrington has been solid so far for us, Ryan Marsden is going to be another solid freshman, Tyler Monick,” Gaudette said. “They’re all kids who have worked their tails off in the offseason.”
Perez, who has moved up to 126, feels like last year’s nail-biting team win serves as motivation for this season.
“It definitely made me want to work harder over the summer,” he said. “I definitely put more time in than I did last year.”
Johnson knows this winter, much like last year’s grueling season, isn’t going to be a breeze.
“It’s definitely going to be a rough year to see where we stand,” said Johnson. “But I feel like, yet again, we’re the team to beat. We’re the team everybody’s looking to challenge and take the title away from us … I think we’re still the number one [team], I don’t think we’re gonna lose it this year.”
MAU had to plug some holes in its lineup last winter. This year, thanks to the influx of young talent, guys like Shawn Gassaway and Spencer Boucher can wrestle at their true weight instead of being bumped up a class to fill lineup spots. Gassaway moves into the 152 class after wrestling at 160 last winter, filling Boucher’s spot from last year as he drops down to 145.
The Patriots head to Lowell, Massachusetts Tuesday to take part in the Lowell Holiday Tournament.