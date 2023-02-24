BENNINGTON — The quest for Mount Anthony’s 34th consecutive Vermont state championship officially begins today, with the state tournament getting underway at Vergennes Union High School Friday afternoon.
The Patriots appear to be in a good position to extend their already national record setting streak of dominance, with two wrestlers ranked number one in their weight class and 11 Patriots within the top five in the state.
Aaron Johnson sits atop the 170 pound weight class, amassing a 40-4 record during his senior year on the mat. Johnson was one of nine Patriots to go undefeated in last week’s state dual meet, which MAU won in convincing fashion.
The Patriots bested two of the perceived challengers for the state title this year, defeating Colchester 56-18 and Spaulding 51-12 last week in the state duals. The victory over Spaulding avenged last year’s loss in the same tournament, MAU’s first in-state dual loss in 36 years.
“I think we did send a message,” MAU coach Frank Gaudette said regarding the duals. “But, the rest of the state’s [at the tournament] now. The target will be on our back, for sure.”
Johnson has come close to a couple individual state titles, losing a nail-biter of a 5-3 decision in the championship bout. He also earned runner-up during his freshman year. The MAU captain feels like this is the year he breaks through.
“It’s my senior year, I worked hard all last summer and all this year and put in the work,” Johnson said. “I feel like this year is my year.”
Gaudette has full confidence in Johnson’s ability to get the job done.
“He’s due to put it together and finish off his senior year the way he should,” he said. “A lot of guys dodged him in the state, rightfully so. He’s the man in the state, for sure.”
MAU’s Alex Perez is also ranked number one in his weight class (126) after a 35-10 showing this winter. The senior also went undefeated during last week’s duals.
This year’s Patriots team is a healthy mix of experienced wrestlers and underclassmen who’ve burst onto the scene as some of the best wrestlers in the state.
Shawn Gassaway (145, fourth), Spencer Boucher (152, fourth), Carson Herzfeld (220, fourth) and Schylar Francis (285, fourth) join Johnson and Perez as seniors who will all play a vital role in how MAU fairs this weekend. Logan Davis (120, third), also factors in as an upperclassmen and is the only MAU junior to be ranked heading into this weekend’s action.
Then there’s guys like Duncan Harrington, a freshman vying for the state title in the 113 pound class. Harrington – who has wrestled to a 32-8 record this year – is ranked second in the state heading into this weekend’s action, trailing only Colchester’s Cahota Lafond (41-2).
Tyler Monick (132), Asa Reis (138) and Ryan Marsden (182) join Harrington as Patriots freshman all within the top five of their respective weight classes. Sophomore James Murphy (195) sits just outside the top five, in sixth, after his 15-13 season.
Gaudette said every wrestler handles the adversity of having a target on your back at the state championship differently. The crowds are notorious for cheering loudly against MAU every time a Patriot steps on the mat. For some, it drives them to a better performance, while others can have a tough time dealing with that sort of stress.
“Our competition that we’ve seen this year will help them, but when you go out there and all of a sudden the rest of the state is cheering against you – that can be a lot for a freshman,” Gaudette said. “I think we’ll be alright.”
The finals are slated for Saturday. MAU is hoping for more of a cushion than last year’s 5.5 margin of victory, the narrowest win at the state level in more than three decades. The key to victory in that tournament was the wrestle backs. MAU’s coach believes that will once again be the case this weekend.
“Wrestle backs are still going to, I think, win the tournament for us this year.”
The Patriots program has drawn inspiration all year from one of the most well known professional wrestlers ever, Rick Flair, and his notorious quote.
“To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man,” Gaudette uttered. “So, make them beat us.”