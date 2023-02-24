MAU wrestling 1/17/2023 (copy)

Mount Anthony's Alex Perez flips Fair Haven's Trey Lee during a Jan. 17 wrestling match inside Kates Gym.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

VERGENNES — Mount Anthony wrestling holds a 25 point advantage over the field after day one of the state tournament at Vergennes Union High School.

The Patriots collected 87 team points, while Otter Valley currently sits in second place with 62. Colchester (58), Vergennes (47) and Spaulding (39) round out the top five.

The Patriots have nine wrestlers competing in the semifinals tomorrow morning, which begin at 11 a.m.

Duncan Harrington (113), Logan Davis (120), Alex Perez (126), Tyler Monick (132), Asa Reis (138), Shawn Gassaway (145), Spencer Boucher (152), Aaron Johnson (170) and Carson Herzfeld (220) will begin day two in the semifinal round for MAU.

Aaron Collette (106), Aiden Riordan (160), Ryan Marsden (182), James Murphy (195) and Schylar Francis (285) will participate in wrestle backs tomorrow for the Patriots. 

MAU, already holding a national record, is vying for its 34th consecutive state championship on the mat.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.