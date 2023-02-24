VERGENNES — Mount Anthony wrestling holds a 25 point advantage over the field after day one of the state tournament at Vergennes Union High School.
The Patriots collected 87 team points, while Otter Valley currently sits in second place with 62. Colchester (58), Vergennes (47) and Spaulding (39) round out the top five.
The Patriots have nine wrestlers competing in the semifinals tomorrow morning, which begin at 11 a.m.
Duncan Harrington (113), Logan Davis (120), Alex Perez (126), Tyler Monick (132), Asa Reis (138), Shawn Gassaway (145), Spencer Boucher (152), Aaron Johnson (170) and Carson Herzfeld (220) will begin day two in the semifinal round for MAU.
Aaron Collette (106), Aiden Riordan (160), Ryan Marsden (182), James Murphy (195) and Schylar Francis (285) will participate in wrestle backs tomorrow for the Patriots.
MAU, already holding a national record, is vying for its 34th consecutive state championship on the mat.