SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Mount Anthony wrestling team swept the competition Saturday at the Springfield Central meet, going 5-0 as a team.
MAU defeated Pinkerton Academy of Derry, New Hampshire 54-24. MAU defeated the host school of Springfield Central 39-33 in its closest match of the day. The Patriots also defeated Lincoln Sudbury 60-12, Suffield 48-12 and Putnum 66-6.
Five Patriots went a perfect 5-0 in their individual bouts to help lead MAU: Sam Blackman, Landon Davis, Logan Davis, Hayden Gaudette and Kyle Hurley.
Aaron Johnson and Carson Herzfield won four of their five bouts while Alex Brown, Spencer Boucher, Shawn Gassaway, Ben Mclaughlin and Danny Kahn each went 3-2 on the day.
Taylor Salmon, Kyle Calef, Brent Calef, Emmanuel Saucedo and Carter King also earned wins for MAU.
The Patriots were scheduled to host Danbury, Connecticut High school on Monday, but that meet has been canceled due to the projected winter storm due to hit town. Next up for MAU is a dual meet at Vergennes on Saturday.