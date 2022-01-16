Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Mount Anthony wrestling team swept the competition Saturday at the Springfield Central meet, going 5-0 as a team.

MAU defeated Pinkerton Academy of Derry, New Hampshire 54-24. MAU defeated the host school of Springfield Central 39-33 in its closest match of the day. The Patriots also defeated Lincoln Sudbury 60-12, Suffield 48-12 and Putnum 66-6.

Five Patriots went a perfect 5-0 in their individual bouts to help lead MAU: Sam Blackman, Landon Davis, Logan Davis, Hayden Gaudette and Kyle Hurley.

Aaron Johnson and Carson Herzfield won four of their five bouts while Alex Brown, Spencer Boucher, Shawn Gassaway, Ben Mclaughlin and Danny Kahn each went 3-2 on the day.

Taylor Salmon, Kyle Calef, Brent Calef, Emmanuel Saucedo and Carter King also earned wins for MAU.

The Patriots were scheduled to host Danbury, Connecticut High school on Monday, but that meet has been canceled due to the projected winter storm due to hit town. Next up for MAU is a dual meet at Vergennes on Saturday.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.