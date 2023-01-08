MAU wrestling (copy)

Mount Anthony wrestling, seen here during a recent practice, grabbed a win in its host tournament on Saturday. 

 Banner file photo
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony took home the victory in the Scott Legacy Invitational Tournament Saturday inside Kates Gymnasium, edging Salem/Cambridge 188-170.

The Patriots put seven wrestlers into the finals, with four coming away victorious.

Duncan Harrington grabbed the win for MAU in the 113 weight class, defeating Springfield Central’s Noah Jewel, the No. 1 seed, 9-3.

MAU’s Alex Brown defeated Salem/Cambridge’s Kyle Bink 5-0 at 138 pounds, while Spencer Boucher (152) and Aaron Johnson (170) won via pin for the Patriots over Mount Abraham’s Wesley Husk and Fair Haven’s Gabe Bache, respectively.

MAU’s Alex Perez finished second, losing an 8-7 decision to Fair Haven’s Trey Lee. Shawn Gassay also took second via a decision, as Salem/Cambridge’s Brayton Cary bested the MAU wrestler 6-4.

Aiden Riorden, wrestling for the MAU ‘B’ team, pinned the No. 1 seed in the 160 pound class in the semifinal round before falling to Vergennes’ Payton Lavoie in the finals.

James Murphy grabbed third at 195, while Tyler Monick placed fourth in a loaded 132 bracket.

“It was a total team effort from top to bottom to win this tournament,” MAU coach Frank Gaudette said. “We told the guys after the quarterfinals that we were going to have to win it in the wrestle-backs because Salem/Cambridge had taken an almost 30 point lead.”

Rounding out the top-five schools were: Springfield Central (124.5), Vergennes (121) and Middlebury (84).

MAU’s Johnson was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler of the upper weights for his performance inside his home gym.

The Patriots return to the mat Jan. 14 to compete in the Springfield Central Wrestling Festival.

