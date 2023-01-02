In a highly anticipated dual wrestling meet between perennial state champion Mount Anthony and a Colchester team that some around the state believe could dethrone the Patriots, it was MAU coming out on top with the 57-21 victory on Saturday.
Both teams competed in the Slater Duals, where MAU went a perfect 5-0. The Patriots defeated Granville 56-16, Oneonta 62-18, Springfield 70-11, and Fair Haven 77-6 along with their win over Colchester.
Duncan Harrington, Alex Perez, Shawn Gassaway and Aaron Johnson wrestled to a perfect 5-0 record throughout the day, while fellow Patriot Spencer Boucher (3-0) also went undefeated in his matches.
Carter Tift, Alex Brown, Ryan Marsden and Skylar Francis finished the Slater Duals with 4-1 records, while Ian Denue (3-2) and James Murphy (2-3) competed for the Patriots.
MAU improves to 6-0 on the year and returns to the mat Saturday where it will host Burr and Burton, Fair Haven and Schuylerville, New York in the MAU tournament.