Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.