BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony wrestling hosted its first dual meet of the season inside Kates Gym Wednesday night, leaving with a 54-18 win over Springfield.
Duncan Harrington, Tyler Monick, Shawn Gassaway, Ian Denhue, Aaron Johnson and Carson Herzfeld all secured MAU wins via a pin.
Two Patriots, Alex Perez (4-2) and James Murphy (7-1) won by decision, while MAU’s Carter Tift and Ryan Marsden collected victories by forfeit.
MAU’s Ayden Armstrong, Jillian Glaski and Skylar Francis wrestled tough for MAU, but ended up on the losing end.
The Patriots return to the mat Friday night when they host Noble, Maine for a dual meet at 7.