Providence, R.I. — Mount Anthony wrestling brought seven to the New England Championships over the weekend, and the Patriots battled hard against the best competition across the region.
MAU’s Alex Perez (126 pounds) picked up the lone MAU win of the tournament via a forfeit over Mount Everett’s Tyler Candelari, earning the Patriots four points. Perez was pinned with 25 seconds remaining in his first bout against Nathan Sayers of Xaverian, and lost a major decision 19-10 to Norwalk’s Phoenix Gardella in his third and final match of the tournament.
Aaron Johnson, MAU’s lone state champion at 170 pounds, earned a first round bye before losing a pair of close decisions, 3-2 and 7-4, respectively.
Duncan Harrington (113), Logan Davis (120), Asa Reis (138), Shawn Gassaway (145) and Spencer Boucher (152) all went 0-2 in their action, rounding out the MAU grapplers.
Rhode Island’s Ponaganset High School ran away with the team championship with 143 points, 59 more than runner-up Saint John’s Prep of Massachusetts.