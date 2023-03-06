MAU wrestling states 2023 Alex Perez (copy)

Mount Anthony's Alex Perez battles against Fair Haven's Trey Lee in the 126 pound Vermont state championship bout on Feb. 25 at Vergennes Union High School. Perez was one of seven Patriots to compete in last weekend's New England Championships.

 Banner file photo
Providence, R.I. — Mount Anthony wrestling brought seven to the New England Championships over the weekend, and the Patriots battled hard against the best competition across the region.

MAU’s Alex Perez (126 pounds) picked up the lone MAU win of the tournament via a forfeit over Mount Everett’s Tyler Candelari, earning the Patriots four points. Perez was pinned with 25 seconds remaining in his first bout against Nathan Sayers of Xaverian, and lost a major decision 19-10 to Norwalk’s Phoenix Gardella in his third and final match of the tournament.

Aaron Johnson, MAU’s lone state champion at 170 pounds, earned a first round bye before losing a pair of close decisions, 3-2 and 7-4, respectively.

Duncan Harrington (113), Logan Davis (120), Asa Reis (138), Shawn Gassaway (145) and Spencer Boucher (152) all went 0-2 in their action, rounding out the MAU grapplers.

Rhode Island’s Ponaganset High School ran away with the team championship with 143 points, 59 more than runner-up Saint John’s Prep of Massachusetts.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

