Mount Anthony senior Keely Greene rises for a shot during Saturday's game against Rice.

 By Michael Mawson, Bennington Banner
BENNINGTON — Rice came to town on Saturday and showed exactly why its the No. 1 seed in Division I girls basketball, defeating Mount Anthony 54-15.

Senior Meghan Barilone got the Patriots' scoring started with a sweet baby-hook over a pair of Rice defenders in the paint at the 6:34 mark of the first, cutting the Patriot deficit to 5-2 at that point.

Madi Moore added a layup 34 seconds later, but that’s all MAU would manage offensively in the first quarter. After eight minutes of action, Rice held an 11-4 lead.

Moore added five more points in the second on a made 3-pointer and a couple free throws and Barilone scored another basket, but Rice also found its offensive rhythm in the quarter and MAU was outmatched.

Autumn Carstensen’s 3-pointer with 12 ticks left in the first half gave the visitors a 29-11 heading into the break.

Rice’s defense suffocated MAU in the second half. The Patriots managed just one made basket in each of the final quarters.

Taeya Guetti converted a reverse layup early in the third. Sophomore Allee George was responsible for the lone Patriots points of the fourth quarter, converting a putback attempt for the final MAU points of the 2021-2022 season.

Both teams gave their benches added run for much of the second half.

MAU ends its season with a 4-16 record.

