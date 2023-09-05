BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony volleyball started its season with a convincing victory in straight sets over the visiting Hartford Hurricanes Tuesday afternoon inside a steamy Kates Gymnasium.
The unseasonably warm temperatures added an extra level of adversity to the match. It was the Patriots who remained cool, securing the victory with wins of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-22.
Grace McQueeney sparked a run in the opening set to help the Patriots pull away. Kyra Stratton made a diving dig save with the set knotted at 12, and McQueeney finished the point off with a powerful hit. The sequence served as a momentum-shifter for the remainder of the set.
McQueeney then stepped up to the back line and rattled off seven consecutive points, including a pair of aces, as MAU pulled ahead 20-12. Patriots coach Carrie Baltazar stressed the importance of that aspect of the game after the season-opening victory.
“If you can out serve a team, you’re going to win,” she said. “Grace kind of surprised me. In practice she can be off and on, but I think the adrenaline of the game and having something to play for (helped her).”
Stratton was also lethal on the serve, registering her fair share of aces. The libero did everything on the court, setting up teammates, extending points and scoring herself.
Kiah Bushee sprinkled in some dominance at the front of the net during the point streak, as well. The junior provided the Patriots with strong hits and returns throughout the match, and was personally responsible for two points as MAU began to separate itself during its initial run. Bushee’s impact remained just as crucial in set two.
She established the tone from the opening point, meeting two Hurricanes players at the net and coming away with the point. The Patriots followed her lead, never trailing in the set on their way to a 25-22 win.
“I saw her being very aggressive and very confident,” Baltazar said of Bushee. “And I think that translates into good hits for her.”
Hartford’s Fee Adams and Bella Trombley each had an ace of their own in the second set, helping the Hurricanes trim their deficit to a single point, 23-22. The mini run gave the visitors hope, but a clutch effort by Eva Cross swung momentum back in MAU’s favor.
After returning Hartford’s serve, a Hurricane tried to catch the Patriots’ front row sleeping with a tip shot in the middle. Cross remained alert, diving to save the point and keep the rally alive. As the ball returned to the MAU side of the court, Hartford tried the far right sideline. Cross covered the ground and once again kept the point alive. MAU finished the point to go ahead 24-22, and clinched the set on the very next play to take a commanding 2-0 lead. Baltazar said Cross is a player that will do whatever it takes to help the Patriots win, and specializes in covering tips.
“She just takes it and runs with it,” she said. “She understands that if she can pick up the tip, it helps the game continue to pull in a way that they’re able to get good second hits.”
Baltazar was impressed with the mental fortitude her team displayed in a very hot Kates Gymnasium. They closed out the match in the third, thanks in part to five more aces.
“The other team is struggling just like we are,” she told her team. “There’s no upper-hand in this heat. I think they pushed through mentally and played great.”
Mental toughness appears to be a reoccurring theme with this group. The Patriots were supposed to begin their season Friday at Colchester, but a lack of officials forced that game to be canceled.
“It was definitely a let down. I walked into the gym and they were all ready to go and giddy,” Baltazar said “They took it as a learning lesson that things don’t always go our way, or the way we planned.”
MAU (1-0) is on the road Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. match against Mount Everett, Mass.