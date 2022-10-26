BENNINGTON —Off its most successful year in program history, the Mount Anthony volleyball team achieved two firsts on Wednesday afternoon.
Thanks to its 9-3 regular season, MAU earned the right to host a volleyball playoff game inside Kates Gymnasium for the first time.
The Patriots took things one step further, notching the first playoff victory in the program’s nine year history with a three set sweep of No. 11 Colchester.
The energy was palpable inside Kates Gymnasium as the home crowd cheered on their Patriots. MAU coach Carrie Baltazar made sure to point that out to her players during the match.
“I told the group in the middle of the game that they’re making volleyball exciting, and they’re making people want to come watch,” she said. “I think it’s amazing, and I didn’t even expect the support we had today. I’m really excited.”
The lead up to Wednesday night began last fall when Baltazar took over as coach. The program enjoyed its best season to date, earning a playoff spot for the first time.
This year they’ve taken the next step, and it’s thanks to a well-balanced roster.
MAU was in control much of Wednesday night, never finding itself trailing by more than five in a set. The Lakers and Patriots were certainly familiar with one another heading into this match, having faced off three times in the regular season.
All three of those matches ended 3-1 in favor of the Patriots. Team’s have a tendency to get complacent when facing an opponent they’ve bested multiple times already. Not the Patriots on Wednesday night, they were determined to make school history.
“They handled it well,” Baltazar said.
The home team faced a bit of adversity early on as Colchester jumped out to a 10-7 lead in the opening set. MAU took the next point, and Alexia Allard was called on to serve. Allard was able to flip the momentum, securing the next five points, including an ace at the end of the run, to put the Patriots ahead 13-10. After Colchester won the next point, Skye Colvin blocked a Lakers kill attempt at the net.
The contributions came across the board for the Patriots. With a 20-18 advantage, Raegan Joly was called on to serve. She helped secure the next four points, the last two via aces, to build a 24-19 lead. MAU took the set two points later to jump out to a 1-0 advantage.
Mia Maroney had back-to-back aces early in the second set as MAU took a 8-4 lead. Colchester responded with four straight points to even the set at 8-all. Senior Cassie Heimann halted the mini run with an emphatic kill. The set remained up for grabs throughout, with neither team building a lead of more than two until a Megan Gates ace brought the score to 22-19 MAU.
Heimann had an ace of her own a few points later as MAU closed out the set 25-21.
With their season on the line, Elena Solomon led a final push for the Lakers in the third set.
She was given the ball trailing 4-3 in the set. Solomon orchestrated a 6-0 Lakers run that included a pair of aces that put the visitors ahead 9-4, their largest lead of the match.
MAU slowly chipped away at the deficit, eventually evening the score at 12 midway through the set. Then, the Patriots rattled off four straight points to go ahead 16-12, forcing a Colchester timeout.
The Lakers regrouped, and turned to senior captain Jasmine Weaver with their season on the line, trailing 19-14. Weaver fired line drives over the net on her serves, and they found open spots on the court. The outside hitter brought the score to 19-all with five straight points, including four aces.
MAU regrouped, securing six of the next eight points to clinch its first playoff win in school history.
The Patriots advance to the quarterfinals, where No. 3 Rice awaits for a 2 p.m. match on Saturday in South Burlington.