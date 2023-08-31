BENNINGTON — Two seasons ago they made their first playoff appearance. Last fall marked the first playoff victory in program history. Mount Anthony volleyball is looking to continue that upward trajectory in 2023. Entering her third season as head coach, Carrie Baltazar said there is a noticeable energy shift inside Kates Gymnasium this fall.
“I think – especially the returners – they see the upward progression, and they want to continue that,” she said. “It’s very focused and dedicated.”
Those returners are led by Kyra Stratton, also entering her third season with the Patriots. She’s the only player on the roster to have experienced both the milestones of 2021 and 2022, and will play a large role in how MAU fares this year.
Calli Rennell, Hannah Saunders, Kiah Bushee, Grace McQueeney and Alexia Allard are all back for year two, looking to build off last season’s 9-4 record which saw the Patriots reach the quarterfinals.
The remainder of the roster is newcomers, including a pair of Burr and Burton students in Rafaela Rimmon and Malayala Greene, both sophomores.
The program’s numbers are up from last year, but that wasn’t the case initially.
“”When we first had tryouts, I had very minimal freshman interaction,” Baltazar said. “But after freshman first day, I got pretty much the second half of the team.”
A total of nine freshman join the program this fall. The MAU coach understands volleyball is an unfamiliar sport to these first-year students.
“There’s no real volleyball in the middle school level,” Baltazar said. “So a lot of them don’t know how to play, and that can be intimidating for them to come try out.”
Baltazar said her goal is to help create a feeder program at the youth level so that more student athletes are exposed to the sport.
The Patriots will continue to challenge themselves against teams from neighboring New York and Massachusetts while mixing Vermont schools into their schedule. MAU has a pair of new opponents on the schedule in Taconic and Pittsfield, Mass, a pair of successful Berkshire schools. Baltazar said MAU’s success in the past couple of years has opened the door to these sorts of matches.
“I think as we are more competitive and more successful, more schools are willing to play against us,” she said.
MAU’s first test will be against a familiar opponent in Colchester. The Patriots have played the Lakers six times over the past two seasons. The two teams square off Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Colchester.
Roster: Lillian Jenkins, Calli Rennell, Cara Rockwell, Grace McQueeney, Kyra Stratton, Kiah Bushee, Eva Cross, Alexia Allard, Hannah Saunders, Rafaella Rimmon, Gwyneth Podkowka, Malayla Greene, Alexis Lillie