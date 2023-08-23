The Mount Anthony Middle School cross country team is looking for seventh and eighth graders who are interested in being active. Sign ups will be held Aug. 30 at 2:15 p.m. in the MAUMS cafeteria and again Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. at the MAUMS flagpoles.
No prior experience is necessary. Cross country is a great sport for beginners, kids who haven’t been on a team before, or anyone wanting to try something new.
Race distances are typically around 1.5 miles, and training is very adaptable for all fitness levels.
Any and all seventh or eighth graders are welcome and encouraged to sign up. That includes students at MAUMS, Grace Christian, Sacred Heart or students who are homeschooled. Typically, the team consists of roughly half MAU students, according to coach Katie West.
Practice will begin on Aug. 31. MAU students will meet at the middle school flagpole immediately following dismissal to walk down to MAUHS as a group. Non-MAU students should meet at the gate of the MAUHS track at 3 p.m. or following their school's dismissal.
Questions can be directed by email to: katie.west@svsu.org.