Mount Anthony Union High School’s wrestling team won the Vermont Division I State Dual Meet tournament on Saturday in Springfield, with decisive victories over Burr and Burton (83-0), Spaulding (51-12) and Colchester (56-18).
The Patriots had a strong showing against two of the top contenders that will be vying to end their record-setting run of 33 straight championships at the state tournament Feb. 24 and 25 in Vergennes. In doing so, they avenged their loss to Spaulding in the finals of the same tournament last year. It was their first in-state dual meet loss in 36 years.
Logan Davis, Alex Perez, Tyler Monick, Shawn Gassaway, Spencer Boucher, Aaron Johnson, Ryan Marsden, Carson Herzfeld, and Schylar Francis were all undefeated on the day for the Patriots. Duncan Harrington, Asa Reis, and James Murphy were 2-1, and Aaron Colette and Aiden Riordan were 1-2.