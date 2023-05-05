RUTLAND — Mount Anthony Unified basketball closed out its inaugural regular season on the road Thursday.
Rutland and MAU played a close game throughout, with Rutland ultimately squeaking out a 50-44 win.
Jacob Burch was active on the boards on both ends of the floor for the Patriots. Braedyn Dunham, Matt Washburn. Killian Kervan, Nova Post, Ian Printz, Burch and Matthew Reynolds all scored for MAU. Several people in attendance came up to the MAU team after the game to compliment their sportsmanship, particularly Dunham’s.
MAU now looks forward to its first ever playoff game next week. The date, time and location are to be determined.