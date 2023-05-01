MAU UNIFIED BASKETBALL 4/13/2023 (copy)

Braedyn Dunham dribbles by a Middlebury defender during an April 13 game in Bennington. Dunham led the Patriots to victory Monday, scoring 18 points.

BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony Unified basketball won its first game in program history Monday afternoon inside Kates Gymnasium, defeating Otter Valley 48-46.

Braedyn Dunham led the Patriots with 18 points, while Matt Washburn (12) also reached double figures. Ian Printz (eight), Jacob Burch (four) and two points each from Killian Kervan, Matthew Reynolds, and Nova Post rounded out the MAU scoring.

The Patriots celebrated their seniors: Printz, Kervan and Reynolds, along with senior partners Regan Hurley, Ian White, Josh Worthington and manager Mia Maroney.

