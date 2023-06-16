PHILADELPHIA — Preparing for her second national track and field meet in the last four months, Mount Anthony freshman Ella Palisano is keeping it light ahead of Sunday’s New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
“I'm just going to try and make it as fun as I possibly can,” she said Thursday during a training session at MAU. “Just go out there and jump.”
That approach has proven beneficial for the Patriots high jumper, who finished third in Vermont in the event during the Division I meet earlier this month, and followed that with a top-10 placement at the New England Championships last week in Maine.
There is one major difference now, however. During both of those events, along with meets throughout the regular season, Palisano entered numerous events. At the Division I state meet, she ran the 100 and 200 meters and competed in both the high and long jump. At the New England championships, she was a part of the 4x100 relay team followed immediately by the high jump.
Palisano never had the chance to fully devote all her energy to the high jump, until now.
At this point in the season the high jump has her undivided attention, which has allowed the freshman and her coaches to fine-tune her form. They’ve spent the week watching videos of her jumps, making minor adjustments like where her foot should be when she takes off and altering the angle of her approach. Palisano knows these tweaks to her can be the difference between her clearing the bar or a failed jump.
“I’ve noticed little things in my jumps,” she said. “It’s a bunch of little things I have to perfect to high jump.”
Sunday will mark the second national tournament in as many high school track seasons for Palisano, who took eighth in the New Balance Indoor Nationals March 11 in Boston, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches. During the Indoor New England Championships the week prior, she broke a Vermont state record with her leap of 5 feet, 7 inches.
The Patriot has proven she's capable of being great, which has her confident leading into Sunday's competition.
“ I feel like if I can do what I'm supposed to do out there, get over the bar, I should be fine,” she said. “I know I can jump, so as long as I stick to that I should be pretty good.”