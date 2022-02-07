BURLINGTON — Mount Anthony indoor track knew it was in an uphill battle heading into Sunday’s state championship meet. Simply put, the Patriots just don’t have similar numbers that the larger schools across the state boast.
Still, 11 MAU athletes made the journey north and coach Paul Redding considers his team’s showing a huge success.
A total of six MAU boys and five girls competed solely against Vermont competition for the first time all winter, and the Patriots held their own.
The MAU boys placed third overall out of 16 teams with 62 points, behind Essex’s 111 and South Burlington’s 69.
“Third place is outstanding with six athletes,” Redding said. “For six kids to score that many points, it’s fantastic.”
St. Johnsbury (58) and Burlington (44) rounded out the top five. Every school inside the top-five, besides MAU, had at least 10 athletes competing.
The Patriots had a 20 point cushion before Sunday’s meet got started thanks to Isaiah Brunache claiming the individual state championship in both the weight throw and shot put.
On Sunday, Brooks Robson joined his teammate as a state champion, leaping 39 feet, 11.5 inches in the triple jump to secure the crown.
Robson’s strong day also included a second place finish in long jump, behind state champion Nathan Lyle of Essex.
The 4x200 MAU boys relay team shaved three seconds off its best mark of the season to place third overall behind winner Essex and runner-up Burlington.
Andrew Ponessi had a pair of top-three finishes. The MAU sprinter earned second in the 55 meter dash behind state champion Gregory Seraus of CVU. He also took third in the 300 meter race.
Morgan Washburn claimed the lone MAU state title for the girls last week in the weight throw.
The girls of MAU also competed in the 4x200 relay, finishing 10th as a team. For the meet, MAU earned 11 points, good for 12th overall out of 16 competing schools. Essex completed the meet sweep, also claiming the girls title with the exact number the boys put up, 111.
The MAU track season is far from finished. Its gearing up for a meet on Sunday at Union College. After that, Redding is looking at two possible meets in New York City to keep his athletes competing ahead of New England Regionals on March 5 in Boston.
After that, spring track season will be right around the corner. If MAU can fill all events at the state level, Redding is confident they can get the job done. He’s going to leave no stone unturned trying to recruit more athletes to the team and give MAU a shot at the state title.
“I was kind of half joking with the kids but I’m kind of serious; After February break I’m gonna do an informational meeting. Even if I have to set up a table in the cafeteria or talk to the Nordic team, wrestling, basketball — I’ll do all that. I think we have the right players in place with the people to score points. Now you just have to get those other guys that can step in and get a fourth, third, second place.”