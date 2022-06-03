BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony track’s “big three” consisting of seniors Andrew Ponessi, Brooks Robson and Isaiah Brunache highlight a team ready to make some noise at the Division I state championship track meet at Burlington High School on Saturday.
The Patriots may not be bringing as many athletes to Burlington as other D-I programs, but that doesn’t mean they won’t compete.
Brunache has a chance to officially claim the state record in the shot put of 61 feet, 6 inches. He has a legitimate chance to add two more individual state titles to his already impressive resume as he is seeded first overall in both the shot put and discus.
He’s not alone in being a favorite in multiple events. Robson is the No. 1 in both the long and triple jump, as well as second in the high jump to CVU’s Drew Buley.
MAU’s Jon Garland is also within the top-10, seeded ninth, in the high jump.
Ponessi, meanwhile, is the No. 2 seed in the 200 meter and No. 3 in the 100 meter.
MAU coach Paul Redding believes Ponessi is capable of winning the title in each of those races.
The MAU 4x100 relay team is seeded fourth. Redding believes there’s some room for growth there, as they are just .05 seconds off of N0. 3 South Burlington’s time.
“The goal is to get the baton to Andrew Ponessi as soon as possible, from TreVaughn [Barboza] to Andrew and just let Andrew do his business and do what he does best, man, and let him track down those guys,” Redding said with a chuckle.
Thomas Scheetz is coming off a PR that saw him shed 13 seconds off his time in the 3000. Sheetz is the No. 15 seed in that race.
Conner Bell is coming off his best javelin result of his career, winning the Essex Invitational with his mark of 41.75 meters. He is the No. 5 seed in that event, as well as placing in the pole vault.
Redding believes the amount his team challenged itself throughout the year, at larger out-of-state meets such as the Queensbury Invitational and the Ballston Spa Invitation, prepared his athletes for Saturday.
“I’ve been stressing to these guys all week, the hard work is done. Now it's, go out Saturday, have fun, let it loose and just finish the deal.”
The problem is MAU does not have athletes entered in five events: 400 meter, 800 meter, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the 4x800 relay. It’s nearly impossible to win while giving away so many points.
Still, the coach believes the Patriots are capable of finishing inside the top five.
The girls' side is also bringing a small group to Burlington, with the potential for some top-10 finishes.
Tiffany Carey is the No. 5 seed in the javelin, as well as placing in the discus.
Both events are where MAU will look to pick up points, as the discus and the javelin are the only events with multiple Patriots in the field.
Morgan Washburn is the No. 6 seed in the discus as well as No. 9 in the shot put.
Alexa Sprague is the No. 10 seed in the javelin
Cara Rockwell is seeded ninth in the pole vault.
Redding, who also coaches the winter indoor track team, felt appreciative as his first season leading the MAU track program nears its end.
“it's been an awesome, exciting experience. They're a great group of kids,” he said. “They've allowed me into their track family as I've allowed them into part of my life; I'm very thankful and very appreciative of the kids, they're wonderful young men and women.”