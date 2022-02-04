BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony indoor track have been challenging itself all winter long.
It started with coach Paul Redding entering MAU in interstate meets featuring teams with up to eight-times more athletes than the Patriots bring to any given competition.
The results are impressive. The Patriots haven’t blinked, holding their own in a January meet at Springfield College that featured 39 schools and again later in the month at Utica College with more than 50 schools in attendance.
With the Vermont state championships on Sunday at the University of Vermont, MAU’s athletes are confident in their ability to hold their own against the best in the Green Mountain State.
Being exposed to that higher level of competition has been crucial for people like MAU sprinter Andrew Ponessi.
“The New York competition is way better than what we’ve had in the past,” Ponessi said. “Having to go against so many bigger schools with a lot more kids, more opportunities to go against faster kids, it just helps you improve your time.”
Brooks Robson is a legitimate threat to take home the crown in the triple and long jump on Sunday, seeded first in both events. He is proud of how a team that often brings only 11 or 12 athletes has held its own against much larger competition this winter.
“I’m really proud of all of us just for being such a small squad and being able to place higher in meets, it’s amazing to see. We got some really good athletes.”
Nobody on the MAU team has shined brighter with the heightened level of competition than senior thrower Isaiah Brunache. The Patriot has broken multiple meet, school and state records this winter.
Indoor track events are extremely limited in Vermont with only two venues that host meets, UVM and St. Johnsbury. Brunanche was glad to further challenge himself in the meets in New York and at Springfield College.
“It was really nice to actually have some real competition, it made me throw farther. [Going up against] better competition, you’re always going to get better marks.”
Brunache and fellow thrower Morgan Washburn won’t be joining their teammates on the trip up to Burlington this weekend. They already claimed their individual state championships last weekend at UVM.
Brunache won both the shot put and the weight throw, while Washburn clinched her first state championship in the weight throw. For Washburn, becoming a state champion is the realization of a goal four years in the making.
“It’s been amazing. I’ve been dreaming of this since freshman year,” the MAU senior said.
An individual championship equates to 10 points for that athlete’s school, meaning Brunache brought home 20 points for MAU before the rest of the team set foot on the track.
Ponessi — who is vying for his own state titles in both the 55 and 300 meter dash — is using Brunache’s success as fuel.
“It’s inspirational. He’s a teammate but he’s also a competitor, so you got to try to match and try to get 20 points as well. Hopefully we can place really well as a team despite only having a couple of kids go.”
A total of nine Patriots are set to make the trip up to Burlington. MAU will enter a 4x200 relay team on both the boys and girls sides.
Redding’s first season as track coach is quickly winding down. The coach is grateful for the program he inherited from former coach Amanda Mullen.
“I was thinking the other day like ‘man, it’s almost over.’ You can never repeat any season whether its football, basketball or soccer — you never get that same group,” Redding said. “You’re gonna miss them, you’re gonna miss being a part of it. But for the first year, I’m very fortunate for what I have and it’s been exciting … It’s a privilege and an honor to coach these guys. I couldn’t ask for a better crew.”
Spring is right around the corner though and the MAU coach hopes Sunday’s showing carries right into the next season.
“What the heck, let’s go score as many points as we can and then momentum can carry us to the spring.”
MAU track is trending in the right direction. What Redding wants to see next is increased numbers on the team in the spring.
“We have the right big time players, we just got to get more dogs in the fight.”
The MAU coach believes that will happen. What makes him feel that way?
“Being competitive is contagious.”