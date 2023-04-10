BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony track and field started its outdoor season at home Saturday, hosting a 10 team meet at Zeminaek Track.
The MAU girls took second place racking up 136 team points, while the Patriots boys finished in sixth with 55 points.
Fresh off her dominant winter season, Ella Palisano began her outdoor track career with wins in both of her events, the 100 meter dash and the high jump.
The MAU freshman crossed the finish line in the dash in 13.91 seconds, beating out Burr and Burton senior Tristan Prescott by .07 seconds for the victory. In the high jump, where Palisano broke a state record in the winter season, she won by a comfortable margin, with a high mark of 5 feet 3 inches. The next closest in the field was Fair Haven senior Holly Gannon, who scored a 4 feet 4 inch jump for second place.
Tiffany Carey scored MAU’s only other two victories on the day, tossing the discus 68 feet and 6 inches, 6 feet longer than fellow Patriot Alexa Sprague who took second. Carey also won the javelin (96 feet), with Sprague once again taking second (80 feet, 1 inch). Sprague also grabbed second in the discus (27 feet, 2.5 inches).
The MAU 4x100 relay team (56.23) placed second, behind BBA (54.11). The Bulldogs won the meet, accumulating 215 points and winning 10 events.
A slew of Patriots found themselves inside the top five in their respective events: Gianna Farry (100 meter, fourth), Emily Tibbetts (200 meter, fourth), Tanis White (400 meters, second), Cara Rockwell (800 meters, fifth, pole vault, second), Destiny Gardner (discus, fourth, shot put, fourth), Nevaeh Perkins (javelin, third).
On the boys side, Thomas Scheetz led the Patriots with his winning time of 4 minutes, 36.1 seconds in the 1500 meter.
The MAU junior also grabbed third in the 800, crossing the finish line in 2:17.59, behind Arlington’s Christopher Whalen (2:14.92) and Mill River’s Connor Filskov (2:15.10).
Tyrese Pratt also had a strong start to his season, grabbing a pair of second place finishes in both the high and long jump.
Pratt recorded a 5 foot 8 inch high jump, just two inches short of Green Mountain’s Ben Munukka’s winning leap. In the long jump, the MAU senior finished with a high mark of 19 feet and 7 inches. BBA’s Ben Dossett (20 feet, 1 inch) grabbed the win in that event.
MAU returns to action Tuesday at BBA for a 3 p.m. meet.