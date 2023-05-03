BENNINGTON — Burr and Burton track and field swept Tuesday’s quad meet hosted by Mount Anthony, with the boys totaling 187.5 points and the girls finishing with 183.
Nine Bulldog boys won 10 individual events, with Carson Gordon claiming victory in both the long (19 feet, 8 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 4 inches).
Other BBA winners included: Ben Dossett (200 meters, 23.5 seconds), Caleb Fitzpatrick (400 meters, 54.8 seconds), Matteo Gallazzina (800 meters, 2:13.2), Isaac Vernon (3000 meters, 10:17.7), Alex Kopeck (110 meter hurdles, 21.5), Sam Cole (discus, 90 feet, 9.25 inches), Eric Mulroy (javelin, 138 feet, 0.5 inches) and Khalid Abdul Raheem (pole vault, 9 feet).
The Bulldogs also swept the three relays.
Arlington’s Owen Emmons once again won the 100 meter dash, finishing in 11.3 seconds. Fellow Eagle Andy Petry notched a win with his 33 feet, 2 inch hurl in the shot put.
MAU also had a pair of winners, with Thomas Scheetz crossing the finish line first in the 1500 meter (4:30.1) and Tyrese Pratt winning the high jump (6 feet) on his senior day.
The Patriots continued a tradition, having all four of their seniors: Pratt, Hezenkiah Snide, Cooper Niles and Russell Endres compete in the 4x400 relay.
The BBA girls won 10 of the 17 events, including another sweep in the relays. Amelia Maier won both the long (15 feet, 3.5 inches) and triple jump (31 feet, 9 inches) and added a victory in the 300 meter hurdles (50.3 seconds). The only event the BBA junior entered and did not win was the 200 meter, where she came in second (28.2), .9 seconds off the pace of MAU’s Ella Palisano.
The MAU freshman had another strong meet, also winning the shot put (27 feet, 8 inches).
Siobhan O’Keefe (800 meter, 2:36.1), Grace Cabasco (1500 meter, 5:42.5), Lilly Harris (3000 meter, 13:29.4) and Toni Levitas (100 meter hurdles, 18.0 seconds) rounded out the individual winners for the Bulldogs.
Arlington’s Elizabeth Davis won the discus with her mark of 73 feet, 2.25 inches while Eagle Grace Diedrich won the 100 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 13.3 seconds.
Tiffany Carey (javelin, 93 feet, 11.5 inches) and Alexa Sprague (high jump, 4 feet, 6 inches) joined Palisano as MAU winners.
Leah Majorell gave Mount St. Joseph Academy its lone win of the meet, claiming victory in the 400 meter with her time of 1:07.6
Team scores
Boys
1. Burr and Burton 187.5
2. Mount Anthony 80
3. Arlington 52
4. MSJ 6.5
Girls
1. Burr and Burton 183
2. Mount Anthony 85
3. Arlington 41
4. MSJ 8