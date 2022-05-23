McKenna (copy)

Kristine McKenna plays a match during the 2021 season.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

RUTLAND — Mount Anthony girls tennis defeated Rutland 4-3 on Monday. The singles made the difference in the win.

MAU was forced to shift its lineup around upon learning this morning that one of its normal doubles players tested positive for COVID-19.

No. 2 and No. 3 singles were each a battle, with MAU coming out on top of each. In No. 2 singles, Abby Farnum grabbed a 6-3 win in the first set over Rutland’s Oliva Andrews. Andrews responded with a 6-3 win of her own in the second set, forcing a super tiebreaker that went Farnum’s way 10-8.

In No. 3 singles action, Kristine McKenna dropped the first set to her opponent, Rutland’s Anna Gallipo 6-3. McKenna responded by flipping the score in the second set, winning 6-3. Like Farnum, she won the super tiebreaker 10-8.

Meghan Barilone moved from her normal spot in No. 1 doubles to No. 4 singles, and grabbed the win 6-3, 6-3 over Rutland’s Emma Barclay.

Violet Small rounded out singles play in the No. 5 spot for MAU with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Rutland’s Elizabeth Franzon.

The lone loss for MAU in singles action came from Lexi Gerow, who is nursing a wrist injury, in the No. 1 slot. Rutland’s Oliva Shipley bested Gerow 6-4, 6-3.

The Patriots No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams came out fighting, following their game plans, but the Rutland teams were too strong. Rutland grabbed a 6-4, 6-0 win in No. 1 and a 6-3, 6-2 win in No. 2 doubles.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.