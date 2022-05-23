RUTLAND — Mount Anthony girls tennis defeated Rutland 4-3 on Monday. The singles made the difference in the win.
MAU was forced to shift its lineup around upon learning this morning that one of its normal doubles players tested positive for COVID-19.
No. 2 and No. 3 singles were each a battle, with MAU coming out on top of each. In No. 2 singles, Abby Farnum grabbed a 6-3 win in the first set over Rutland’s Oliva Andrews. Andrews responded with a 6-3 win of her own in the second set, forcing a super tiebreaker that went Farnum’s way 10-8.
In No. 3 singles action, Kristine McKenna dropped the first set to her opponent, Rutland’s Anna Gallipo 6-3. McKenna responded by flipping the score in the second set, winning 6-3. Like Farnum, she won the super tiebreaker 10-8.
Meghan Barilone moved from her normal spot in No. 1 doubles to No. 4 singles, and grabbed the win 6-3, 6-3 over Rutland’s Emma Barclay.
Violet Small rounded out singles play in the No. 5 spot for MAU with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Rutland’s Elizabeth Franzon.
The lone loss for MAU in singles action came from Lexi Gerow, who is nursing a wrist injury, in the No. 1 slot. Rutland’s Oliva Shipley bested Gerow 6-4, 6-3.
The Patriots No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams came out fighting, following their game plans, but the Rutland teams were too strong. Rutland grabbed a 6-4, 6-0 win in No. 1 and a 6-3, 6-2 win in No. 2 doubles.