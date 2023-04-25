BENNINGTON — The progression of the Mount Anthony girls tennis team was evident on every court at Bennington Recreation Center during Tuesday’s match against Woodstock.
The Patriots may have lost 6-1, but the final score doesn’t tell the full story.
MAU is rebuilding after losing its top three singles players from last spring to graduation. Leah Smith, Lara Manzi and Violet Small filled those roles admirably against the Wasps.
Smith not only played her first singles match of her high school career, she debuted in the number one slot.
She spent the offseason playing in the Bennington Tennis Center with her parents, and that dedication showed itself against Woodstock’s Brooke Hecker.
Hecker played with power much of the match, displaying a strong serve. Smith, however, stayed collected and never appeared to be hurried by her opponent. The MAU No. 1 was balanced with her shots, even as she fell behind 3-0 in the opening set.
Smith fell behind 15-30 in game four before rattling off three straight points to grab the game. She followed that with another win in game five, securing the game point on one of the longest rallies of the match. Hecker played the back line time and time again, flipping the court to try and get Smith out of position. Smith said the key to staying composed in those situations is to focus on the fundamentals.
“I don’t want to over hit it,” she said. “So I kind of slow down and think of my forehand and how I’m supposed to be positioned, and just keep it calm and take deep breaths.”
Hecker showed her experience, regaining momentum and closing out the set 6-2 with consecutive 40-30 victories in games seven and eight.
The Woodstock No. 1 grabbed the second set 6-1 to close out the victory.
Manzi filled the No. 2 singles spot for MAU in her first career tennis match. Woodstock’s Hannah Watson bested Mazi 6-3, 6-1, but the Patriot was highly competitive against a formidable opponent.
Small, who spent much of last season in the MAU No. 5 singles spot, has made the move up to No. 3. She was locked into a back-and-forth duel with Woodstock’s Sophia Nisimblat where each and every point was highly contested. On most points, the rallies lasted 10-plus times across the court. In the end, it was Nisimblat emerging victorious, 6-3, 6-4.
Claire Zimpfer was a member of MAU’s No. 2 doubles last spring and has made the leap to No. 4 singles. She found herself locked into the match of the afternoon against Chloe Masillo. Zimper dropped the first set 3-6 but rebounded with a 6-2 victory in set two, forcing a super tiebreaker. The No. 4’s remained tied at 9-9 in the tiebreaker before Masillo took the final two points to clinch the victory.
The Patriots No. 1 doubles, Maggie LaBatt and Luisa Novelli, fell to Tess Belisle and Mia Zilian 6-1, 6-3.
MAU’s win came thanks to the No. 2 doubles team of Gloria Fernandez and Muqadasa Sadat. The duo had great communication throughout the match as they bested Maggie Pierce and Phoebe Anderson 6-1, 6-2. Sadat was on MAU’s varsity team last spring but did not play in any matches. The MAU duo took turns earning points.
The Patriots (1-1) return to action Thursday at Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland.
Smith, MAU's captain, said the team's focus is to continue to improve and enjoy their time together.
"It's a good year to learn and improve since a lot of our players are new," she said. "I want to focus on teamwork and staying happy, because it's tennis and we just want to have fun."