BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony tennis is getting back to the basics. During a practice earlier this week, first year head coach Jody Driscoll spent over an hour of practice time focusing on the beginning aspect of every match: serves.
“That’s where everything starts,” Driscoll said.
The rallies and volleys will come with time, but Driscoll is a firm believer in building a foundation of the fundamentals and working from there.
When you take a deeper dive into the Patriots’ roster construction, it makes sense. Just one player returns from last year’s team, No. 1 singles Asa Kobik.
The remaining nine players are new to the program, and one is ineligible to play in competitions since he’s in eighth grade.
One promising sign is an uptick in the roster size. The 10 Patriots is three more than last year where MAU went into every match at a disadvantage, having to forfeit No. 2 doubles since it didn’t roster a full team of nine players.
The Patriots have already gotten a taste of competition, playing a non-league match against a skillful Hoosac School on Monday. Despite dropping the match 6-1, MAU and Hoosac both benefited from what Driscoll called a “casual affair” of tennis.
After playing the official matches, the teams continued to play unofficial games where they switched up the opponents. There was coaching on the court for the new players.
“It was a good learning experience for everyone,” Driscoll said. “Great cooperation and support for tennis and a good way to start off the season.”
The MAU coach said the changes in the Patriots’ serves was noticeable after just one session. He’s excited to see where an entire season of coachable moments lands MAU.
The next test comes April 23 at Hartford.