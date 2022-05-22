Deb Larkin’s in her second year as coach of the Mount Anthony girls tennis program, and she’s leading by example. The MAU coach and her doubles partner won gold in the Senior Olympics 65-plus age division doubles in Fort Lauderdale, Florida over the weekend.
It wasn’t easy. Larkin and Helga Immerfall had to battle the Florida heat — the temperature was north of 90 degrees during play — as well as stage a comeback in the finals match.
They dropped the first four games of the championship match, but stayed the course and eventually sealed the win. Larkin and Immerfall lost the first set 2-6, won the second 7-5 and clinched gold with a 10-0 win in the tiebreaker.
Below is a first-hand account of the action from Larkin sent to the Banner.
Well, we played in the finals today. The team we played against had beaten other players from Vermont who told us the opponents were deceptively good. My partner, Helga and I went into the match with confidence. We had won all our matches, losing no more than 2 games per set. Helga had just played a semi finals singles match and won. Yay! But we didn’t take anything for granted.
Good thing because before we knew it we were down 0-4. They were much better at lobs and one player could take a medium high ball and really hit a bullet which was effective. They had good angles plus a cross wind was a factor (but you all know all about that from Vermont wind).
We crawled back to 2-4, but lost the set 2-6.
It’s hot — mid 90’s- we had to figure it out. More water, ice and figure it out. Second set we started well and were on serve 1-2. It’s my serve — this was the game to win to keep us in the match. I played a bad game — missed one in the net, one went long-ugh. Lost the game.
I was soooo mad. I told Helga very loudly “I’m so angry.” They served, I returned, came to the net, the opponent hit it back to me, I smashed it for a winner. I got 3 points that way.
We won the game, it’s 2-3. I told Helga we had to both play net. It was the only way. I’m still mad — which translates to I’ve got a purpose, a plan and will stay aggressive. I can’t get lured into their type of play.
Helga and I told each other no matter what, we’re going out fighting. One ball at a time.
We caught up 3-3, then we’re up 4-3, 4-4, 5-4. Helga’s serving, we’re up 40-0 but lost the game .Now Helga’s really angry at losing after being up 40-0. We stay focused, saying we are winning this set. It’s 5-5 and we stayed with our strategy going to the net.
It’s hot, in the 90’s. We get to 6-5. We’re both determined, eager, playing offensively. It’s my serve. I need to serve it out. I’ve had trouble winning my serve, but I can do it.
It’s a very close game- we got it to 40-30. We are winning this set. Our opponents hit a shot that barely missed. yay! We win the second set.
Now we play the third set tiebreaker for the gold.
It’s hot — we get more ice and water — I’m drinking my Gatorade. Putting ice around my neck, on my arms- excuse me but down my bra- it was hot.
First rule in a tiebreaker- get the first point- make every return- get your serve in — play the score which means go for smart shots, don’t try trick shots , especially if you are behind.
It was windy so you know what that means — play to the middle and if you put it up, don’t make it deep or you risk it going out. All the basics and if you reread this you’ll see I’m thinking positive thoughts. There’s no room for negativity or self doubt.
I’m playing the deuce side so they serve the first point to me. I hit a good return, she hits a short lob, my partner puts it away. 1-0. My partner serves next to the ad side. The opponent always, always hits a lob trying to get it over my head — so I step back — sure enough she hits that lob but I get it, hit it down the line. 2-0.
We went on to play a perfect tiebreaker and won 10-0. We made all serves and returns. It was a very tough, mentally draining match.
Perhaps us winning the second set did them in and even though they were from Florida, I think the heat got to them. We were hydrating and felt okay.
Our opponents played a very different game than what we liked or what we were used to. And had we continued to play to their strength we would have lost. But we did figure it out and our game was stronger and more consistent when it mattered most — we didn’t miss (obviously) in the tiebreaker!!!
This was a match to remember.
Deborah