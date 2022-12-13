HUDSON, N.Y. — The Mount Anthony swim team swept its dual meet against Hudson High School on Tuesday.
The Patriots new swimmers got an opportunity to participate in their first meet of the season against a small Hudson team. The MAU girls grabbed a 91-37 victory, while the Patriot boys bested Hudson 84-18.
MAU coach Jody Driscoll said it was a good opportunity to swim at Hudson, where the individual championships will take place Feb. 4.
MAU returns to the pool Monday, when they host Monument Mountain at the Bennington Recreation Center at 4:30 p.m.