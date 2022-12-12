BENNINGTON — A short-handed MAU girls swim team held its own in the pool Monday against Pittsfield, Massachusetts High School. Despite being outmanned 13-7 MAU kept the meet ultra competitive, ultimately losing 80-77.
Emily Tibbetts set a team-record in the 100 yard freestyle with her time of 57.37 seconds. Shay Callanan also set a record in the freestyle, finishing the 500 yard race in 5:48.
“We have a couple of seasoned swimmers who will be competing soon plus some who are new to the sport. With a full squad, we should be tough to beat,” said MAU coach Jody Driscoll.
The MAU boys won handedly, 81-45, against a small Pittsfield team.
“The veterans are starting where they ended last year and the three new freshmen are all capable of scoring,” Driscoll said.
MAU returned to the pool in Hudson on Tuesday. Meet results were not available by press deadline.