BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony swim team swept its dual meet against Wahconah on Tuesday.
The boys swam to a 78-31 victory against a Wahconah team down a few swimmers, while the Patriot girls won 78-58.
The girls were aided by the return of Zoey Zazzaro, who swam for the first time this season coming off an injury.
“She swam for the first time in two months yesterday and swam the meet today; and won three events,” said MAU coach Jody Driscoll.
Zazzaro won the 50 yard freestyle (27.31 seconds), and was a member of the medley relay and 400 freestyle relay won by the Patriots.
The 400 freestyle relay, the final girls event of the day, proved to be the most dramatic.
MAU trailed by approximately three-quarters of the pool after the first leg. Logan Parizo closed the gap to roughly a third of the pool, setting up a come-from behind finish for Shay Callahan and Zazzaro.
Callahan gave the Patriots the lead in the third leg, putting MAU ahead by about a quarter of the pool. Zazzaro finished strong, and MAU won by more than 15 seconds.
Callahan continued her strong season, winning the 500 freestyle and the 200 yard individual medley.
Parizo placed first in the 200 yard freestyle, Kendall Madison won the 100 yard freestyle and Aislinn McManus won the 100 yard breaststroke.
Cooper Niles was the star on the boys side for the Patriots, winning the 100 yard breaststroke, 200 yard individual medley and was a part of all three relay wins for MAU.
Keegan Avienu took home the win in the 500 yard freestyle.
The Patriots are getting healthier as the season progresses, and Driscoll likes where his team is at.
“When we can swim everybody and we can swim every event, we’re really pretty competitive,” he said.