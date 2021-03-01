WOODFORD - The Mount Anthony boys and girls Nordic teams claimed the Southern Vermont League title on Monday at Prospect Mountain.
The girls finished closely behind Brattleboro in Monday’s race, the Colonels had 18 points to MAU’s 20. The Patriots built themselves a large enough lead last Wednesday at Wild Wings, defeating Brattleboro 12 points to 26.
That gave MAU the 32-46 advantage for the two part race, securing the league title.
Eden White and Maggie Payne once again finished first and second with times of 17 minutes and 46 seconds and 18:13, respectively.
Brattleboro held the 3-7 slots with Katherine Normandeau (19:18) leading the way for the Colonels.
MAU’s Chloe Stitcher (eight, 20:37), Elyse Altland (ninth, 20:38), and Sadie Korzec (10th, 20:50) wrapped up the top 10 on the girls side.
The MAU boys (13 points) defeated Brattleboro (23 points) on Monday, securing the two race victory by a score of 28-47.
Riley Thurber paced MAU once again, finishing second overall with a time of 14:52.
Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio - racing as an independent - took home the victory with a time of 14:11.
Brattleboro’s Nolan Holmes placed third at 15:08, followed by the Patriot trio of Peter McKenna (15:35), Finn Payne (16:00) and Silas Rella-Neil (16:01).