PERU -- As strong as the Mount Anthony Nordic ski teams have been in this shortened season, they seem to have raised their level even that much more as the team heads into the postseason events.
At the Southern Vermont League Classic championships at Wild Wings, the Patriot girls had four of the top five finishers to win in convincing fashion over Brattleboro and the boys had four skiers in the top 10 to edge the Colonels.
MAU had 12 points, followed by Brattleboro with 26 and Burr and Burton with 53. On the boys side, MAU had 15 points to take the top spot. Brattleboro was second with 24, Rutland third with 47 and Burr and Burton with 66.
Mount Anthony senior Maggie Payne led the Patriot train on a tricky course at Wild Wings, a day with temperatures in the mid-40s making for some soft snow.
Payne blitzed the field, winning the race in 18 minutes, 28 seconds -- 24 seconds faster than her teammate, freshman Eden White, who was second in 18:52. A little farther in fourth was Sadie Korzec with a time of 20:21, followed closely behind by Chloe Stitcher in fifth in a time of 20:37.
"There's some girls that were definitely trying to chase each other," said Mount Anthony coach Rob Short. "They are jockeying for position as we go into states and some of them definitely met their goals. The theme is about getting the team closer."
Brattleboro's Katherine Normandeau was the only other skier to break the MAU chain, finishing third -- in 20:05, nearly a minute and a half behind Payne.
The Colonels had some strong grouping as well, with Ava Whitney sixth, Sylvie Normandeau seventh, Hazel Wagner eighth and CC Allembert 10th.
For Burr and Burton, Mackenzie Morgan cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place finish in 21:28. Isabelle Connelly ended up 13th and Serena Harris 15th.
The skiers all competed with their own teams, with Mount Anthony going first and Burr and Burton, as the hosts, going last.
"We had good wax and the overcast conditions made it more consistent for everyone," said BBA assistant coach Ian Black. "It wasn't that much difference from the first group to the last group."
On the boys side, the young movement continued its roll through southern Vermont as a pair of Mount Anthony freshmen -- Riley Thurber and Finn Payne -- were second and third, respectively, to lead the Patriots.
Twin Valley's Luke Rizio, racing as an independent, won the race in 15:32. Thurber was 15 seconds back in 15:47, while Payne was 19 seconds back of his teammate in 16:06.
MAU senior Peter McKenna finished fifth in 16:24, while Silas Rella-Neill cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place finish in 17:30. Collin Bevin was 14th.
"They really loved the fact that they could catch each other on this course," said Short, who said that each skier started 15 seconds apart. "So they were starting closer to each other and they were able to help each other sooner in the race."
Brattleboro had four of its skiers in the top 10 as well, but it wasn't enough to get past MAU. Nolan Holmes was fourth overall in 16:07, with Tenzin Mathes in sixth in 16:40.
Sam Freitas Eagan was eighth and Magnus Von Krusenstein ended up the day in 10th.
For Burr and Burton, the highest finisher was Luke Lehmann, who finished in 12th overall in 18:10. Ethan Prins was 24th and Henry Lahue 25th.
"Luke has consistently been one of our top finishers this season," said BBA coach Hilary Dahlstrom. "Ethan and Henry have been duking it out for second and third basically every race."
The teams will be back at it on Monday at Prospect Mountain for the second half of the SVL Championships, this time in the Skate discipline.
"We have to be on the money when we hit states and hopefully we can keep it at this level for the next two, three weeks and we'll be in good shape," Short said.