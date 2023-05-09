MANCHESTER — Connor Hannan left zero room for doubt this time around. Five days after his home run against South Burlington that caused some confusion on whether it in fact left the field of play or not, the Mount Anthony slugger decided to skip all the controversy Tuesday at Burr and Burton by clearing the left field fence by 20-plus feet.
His third inning blast gave the Patriots a 3-0 lead, and MAU held off a last-inning Bulldogs rally for an 8-4 victory.
It’s the second quality win this week for the Patriots, who defeated South Burlington 4-3 on Thursday. That victory, coupled with Tuesday’s win over their rivals, has MAU believing in itself according to manager Trevor Coyne
“It’s big, we haven’t beat (BBA) in two years,” he said. “We’ve given them a couple of games because of errors, but today we played solid defense, got good pitching and hit well. I think they believe now.”
Coyne handed the ball to Colby Granger on the hill, and the MAU delivered with six solid innings, letting his defense do the work for him.
The BBA defense failed to provide that support for its pitchers, committing four errors that translated into three unearned runs.
“They were the better team today, all day. Every position, pitching, hitting, every aspect of (the game) they were better than us,” BBA manager Ed Lewicki said. “They came to play baseball today, we didn’t.”
Granger allowed just one run through six innings as MAU built an 8-1 lead, thanks in part to BBA miscues.
Lewicki pulled starter Trevor Greene after he surrendered the home run to Hannan, turning to Seb Dostal in relief.
Dostal walked the first batter he saw before retiring the next two. He followed that by striking out Granger for what should have been the third out of the inning, but it was a dropped third strike and as Granger tried to reach base safely, JT Wright’s throw to first plunked Granger in the back. As the ball bounced into foul territory, Aaron Whitman crossed the plate to put MAU ahead 4-0.
It appeared BBA was going to get out of the following inning unscathed, as Dostal induced a sky-high pop up halfway between home plate and third base with two outs and Carter Thompson standing on second. Instead, the ball fell in between third basemen Ozzie Weber and Dostal, allowing Carter to score and MAU to grow its lead to 5-0.
“When you play quality teams, you can’t give up (that many) unearned runs,” Lewicki said. “We just have to be better.”
The Bulldogs loaded the bases to begin the bottom of the seventh on a single, MAU’s lone error of the day and a walk, respectively. That sequence chased Dostal from the contest, as Coyne turned to Tanner Bushee to close things out.
The Bulldogs tacked on three runs, including a double to the right field fence off the bat of Danny Scarlotta that plated two, but Bushee struck out the following batter to end the game.
Pink the plate
The game was part of a day-wide event that spanned baseball and softball in Manchester, both raising money for Cameron Rider, a student-athlete at Rutland who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer, Mucoepidermoid Carcinoma.
The BBA baseball and girls hockey team, along with some members of the boys hockey team, held a car wash to raise money for Rider as he battles the disease. Between the money raised from that fundraiser, along with a school raffle, they were able to generate $3,000 to Rider's family, which they handed to him in person.
"To see how that impacted his family, his mom, his grandmother, was definitely the highlight of the season," Lewicki said. "And it's what today's about, too. I can't imagine having a child, a player, or anyone that young going through what he's going to have to go through on the 19th."
Rider is scheduled for a lobectomy surgery that day, according to the Rutland Herald.
When Rider accepted the donation from BBA last month, he traded in his Rutland cap for a BBA one.
"When you get a Rutland kid to wear a BBA hat, you know you're doing something good," Lewicki said.