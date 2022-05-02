HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. — The Mount Anthony track team competed in the Luciano Memorial Invitational on Saturday.
Isaiah Brunache, Andrew Ponessi, Brooks Robson and Morgan Washburn, the four Patriot captains, led the charge.
Brunache won the shot put with his hurl of 58 feet, 1.5 inches, more than 10 feet further than second place.
Brunache also set his PR in the discus, tossing it 155’5”, which was also good for first place in the meet.
Robson won both jumping events he entered, leaping 20’ 4.5” in the long jump and 41’6” in the triple jump.
Ponessi won the 400m race with his time of 52.07 seconds. He also finished second in the 200m (22.77) and third in the 100m (11.28).
Washburn had a pair of top-10 finishes, earning sixth in the discus (90’8”) and eighth in the shot put 27’9.25”.
Rounding out top finishers for MAU, Maya Davis placed fifth (81’5”) in the javelin while Connor Bell placed third in the boys javelin with his toss of 116’ 11” and Tiffany Carey earned fifth in the pentathlon with a score of 1510.
MAU hosts its first home meet of the season Tuesday at 4 p.m.