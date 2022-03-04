BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony indoor track did well during the Vermont state championship meet last month.
Facing a month-long break between states and the New England Regional Championships, scheduled for Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, the Patriots felt like they needed to continue seeing other competition — a month of strict training can become repetitive and counterproductive to development.
“To have a meet where they’re going to compete at a high level, to the same standards as New England caliber, was very crucial,” said MAU coach Paul Redding.
So last weekend MAU’s best continued to test themselves against heightened competition at the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational in Staten Island, New York.
Four of the six Patriots who qualified for New England’s made the trip to the city.
Andrew Ponessi ran the 55 meter dash finals in 6.78 seconds, grabbing 16th place. Ponessi also competed in the 60m and 300m dash.
Vermont state champion Morgan Washburn participated in the weight throw and shot put, placing 5th in each category.
Fellow state champion and MAU hurler Isaiah Brunache also competed in both events, earning runner-up in the shot put and 4th overall in the weight throw.
Brooks Robson, a state-champion in the triple jump, finished his day 5th in that category and 6th in the long jump.
The Patriots didn’t walk away with any victories at the Ocean Breeze Invitational, but they were exposed to some of the best competition around. In Ponessi’s 60m heet, for example, the MAU sprinter was matched up against Carter Cukerstein of Shenendehowa, who ended up breaking the meet-record with his time of 6.71 seconds.
Joining that group of four Patriots in Boston at New England’s are Tre’Vaugn Barboza and David Wellspeak, who combine with Ponessi and Robson to form the boys 4x200m relay team.
Ponessi will be the busiest Patriot this weekend in Boston, competing in three events: 55m dash, 300m dash and the relay.
Robson is set to compete in the long jump and relay, while Brunache and Washburn will vye for a New England championship in the shot put.
Brunache’s winter season doesn’t end there, he’ll compete in National’s next weekend in New York City.