Grace Kobelia, left, completes her home run trot during a 2021 game. Kobelia had two hits and two RBIs in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Brattleboro.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony softball earned a 5-1 win at Brattleboro on Tuesday behind a big day at the plate from Grace Kobelia. The Patriots infielder had two RBIs on two hits, including a double.

Sophie Sasville also collected two hits in the MAU win, driving in one RBI herself.

Mia Paligo once again drew the start and went the distance, showing great command in the circle.

Paligo struck out 12 while walking two batters and limiting the Brattleboro bats to three hits all game.

MAU improves to 6-5 on the season and return to action at Fair Haven on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

