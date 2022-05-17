BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony softball earned a 5-1 win at Brattleboro on Tuesday behind a big day at the plate from Grace Kobelia. The Patriots infielder had two RBIs on two hits, including a double.
Sophie Sasville also collected two hits in the MAU win, driving in one RBI herself.
Mia Paligo once again drew the start and went the distance, showing great command in the circle.
Paligo struck out 12 while walking two batters and limiting the Brattleboro bats to three hits all game.
MAU improves to 6-5 on the season and return to action at Fair Haven on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.