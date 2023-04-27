MAU SOFTBALL 4/7/2023 (copy)

Mount Anthony's Grace Kobelia swings at a pitch during an April 7 scrimmage.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

RUTLAND — Mount Anthony softball defeated Rutland 30-1 in five innings on Thursday. Abby Foster and Mia Paligo split time inside the circle for the Patriots. 

Foster tossed three scoreless innings to earn the win. The MAU freshman allowed two hits and struck out two batters. Paligo closed the door on the victory, striking out three and giving up one unearned run. Paligo also led the MAU bats, going 6 for 6 and driving in five runs. Sophie Sausville went 3 for 4 and also drove in five runs.

MAU improves to 3-2 on the year and play again Saturday at Fair Haven at 1 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.