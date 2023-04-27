RUTLAND — Mount Anthony softball defeated Rutland 30-1 in five innings on Thursday. Abby Foster and Mia Paligo split time inside the circle for the Patriots.
Foster tossed three scoreless innings to earn the win. The MAU freshman allowed two hits and struck out two batters. Paligo closed the door on the victory, striking out three and giving up one unearned run. Paligo also led the MAU bats, going 6 for 6 and driving in five runs. Sophie Sausville went 3 for 4 and also drove in five runs.
MAU improves to 3-2 on the year and play again Saturday at Fair Haven at 1 p.m.