COLCHESTER — A clutch hit off the bat of Caedance Bartholdi and some solid pitching courtesy of Abby Foster powered Mount Anthony softball past Colchester 4-2 Saturday afternoon.
Bartholdi’s double in the top of the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie, plating a pair of Patriots. Foster went the distance for MAU and shut the door in the bottom half of the frame, sealing the Patriots’ first win of the spring.
Foster allowed four hits, walked one Laker batter and struck out eight in her seven innings of work.
MAU returns to the diamond Tuesday at Lyndon for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.